Three crew members were rescued from a sinking towing vessel in the Intracoastal Waterway near Lafitte on Thursday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

The Cindy R towing vessel was pushing six barges when it began to sink around 6:45 a.m. near mile marker 8, which is west of the Harvey Lock on the Intracoastal Waterway. It's not immediately clear what caused the vessel to sink.

Three people were on board the Cindy R, but they climbed aboard the towing vessel Elin Gertrude before the Cindy R sank. There were no reported injuries.

The Elin Gertrude then picked up the Cindy R's tow.

There were approximately 3,000 gallons of diesel aboard the Cindy R. OMI deployed absorbent boom around the vessel to stop the spread of the oil. A crane and barge is on the way to being the salvage process.

The waterway remains open.

This is at least the third report of a towing vessel sinking in Louisiana in recent months.

The Seattle Slew capsized in the Mississippi River south of Myrtle Grove in mid-March. Two people were rescued, but one man went missing. Officials ultimately called off the search for him.

A few days earlier, the Michelle Anne sank in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge. All crew members were safely rescued.