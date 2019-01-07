Following a month of internal debates and negotiations among members of the City Council, a proposal that would significantly curtail short-term rentals in New Orleans now appears to have support from a majority of the council.

The plan, which is expected to come up for a preliminary vote on Thursday, leaves intact much of the proposal made by Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer in December. It would limit short-term rentals in residential areas to properties where the owner lives on the site.

But in hashing out a compromise to move the plan forward, council members have agreed to delay action on the controversial issue of how short-term rental operations in large Central Business District buildings could be leveraged to increase the supply of affordable housing in the city.

Thursday's vote on the proposed new regulations is the first of four that will be needed over the coming months before any changes are actually made to the city’s rules governing properties rented out on sites like Airbnb and Homeaway. Changes could be made at any point in that process, though representatives of the measure’s sponsors said it is unlikely they would support major deviations from the document now on the table.

“This (plan) preserves the fabric of our neighborhoods and focuses on creating sustainable amounts of affordable housing,” said Andrew Sullivan, Palmer’s chief of staff. “You will have to make an incredibly compelling argument ... as to how your amendment will do that better, I think, for our bosses to agree to a change.”

Changes to the city’s short-term rental rules have been hotly debated for years, but the fight grew more intense after the current council members — most of whom took office last year — expressed a desire to rein in the practice.

Short-term rental owners and online platforms say the properties provide a way for many hard-pressed property owners to make ends meet and improve their buildings, while opponents say they often bring rowdy tourists to increasingly depopulated neighborhoods and cut into the city’s supply of affordable housing.

Palmer had initially expected to hold a vote shortly after announcing her plan last month but delayed it a month to shore up support from other council members. Representatives of the various offices were hashing out the details almost up until noon Monday, the deadline for filing the measure for Thursday’s agenda.

The result is a set of three measures that largely follow the contours of Palmer’s original plan, while providing some elements sought by other council members. By Monday, council members Helena Moreno, Jay H. Banks and Joe Giarrusso had signed on as co-sponsors, giving the plan a slim majority on the seven-member council.

Still, it’s not clear the proposal will win unanimous support, and it could create one of the few split votes since the current members took office in May.

The three members who are not co-sponsoring the new regulations could not be reached for comment Monday. One of them, Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, has authored a competing plan that would likely allow more short-term rentals throughout the city.

The City Council first legalized short-term rentals in 2016, and by early 2018 there were 4,844 such sites licensed in the city. The number of legally operating rentals has fallen by more than 1,000 since then after the new council last year barred the city from issuing new licenses for entire homes in residential areas or renewing existing ones. It is unknown how many properties are operating illegally.

Under the new proposal, licenses in residential areas would be issued only for properties with a homestead exemption, meaning that the owner lives on the site. For multiple-unit buildings, up to three units could be rented out to tourists.

Rentals of properties zoned as commercial or mixed-use — primarily condominiums or apartment complexes — would be allowed with various degrees of regulation, depending on the size of the development.

The latest version of Palmer's plan replaces a previously proposed requirement that commercial properties include one unit of affordable housing for every short-term rental unit in the complex with a request that the City Planning Commission come up with its own proposal to incentivize companies to provide homes for low-income residents.

That change appeared to be designed to get support from Moreno, who had been considering a competing plan that would impose fees on short-term rentals that could be waived if developers provide affordable units.

The Planning Commission is already considering the possibility of using short-term rentals as an incentive to get developers to provide affordable housing as part of other studies it is working on.

“A lot of times when you get greater input, it drives greater consensus,” said Jarvis Lewis, Banks’ chief of staff. “Since there was not (a consensus), we decided to get more input,” he said.

The proposed rules also call for continuing a ban on short-term rentals in most of the French Quarter and barring them in the Garden District.

That provision was added because a longstanding ban on new bed-and-breakfasts in the Garden District, which is represented by Banks, was eliminated when the previous council passed its short-term rental legislation in 2016, Lewis said.

Additionally, the council will consider asking the Planning Commission to study whether the council should be able to create zones of the city with looser short-term rental rules. That appears to be aimed at getting support from Nguyen, who has suggested such rentals could be beneficial for her economically struggling district, which covers New Orleans East and the Lower 9th Ward.

However, the council would not be bound to follow through with the idea, and Sullivan, Palmer's aide, said planning officials could argue that carving up the city in such a manner would be problematic.

“This study could come back and say, 'No, this will create a million overlay districts,’ ” Sullivan said. ”We have to be prepared for that.”

A separate measure would call for the city to study how to bring in more money from short-term rentals.

The latest proposed changes may not do much to alter where advocates and opponents stand on Palmer's basic proposal.

Breonne DeDecker, program manager for the Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative and a vocal short-term rental critic, said she would “absolutely” encourage people to support the revised plan, though she warned that watering down affordable housing requirements would be a missed opportunity.

On the other side, HomeAway Director of Policy Communications Philip Minardi said the “divisive” proposal “takes the conversation around fair and effective policies in the wrong direction.”

A competing proposal from Nguyen could also be discussed at Thursday's meeting.

Nguyen, who has favored looser rental rules than her colleagues, drafted a plan that would allow investors to rent out up to four properties they own, even if they don't live in them, though with some restrictions on how densely they could be clustered. That plan appears to have little support from the other council members, however, and it is not clear whether it will actually come up for a vote.

(Update: The City Council agenda released after this story was published Monday night did not include Nguyen's motion, making it unlikely it would come up for a vote on Thursday)

Typically, the council has sought to reach complete agreement before moving forward with any major policy changes. But council representatives said Monday that the four co-sponsors would be comfortable moving forward with a vote even if there were dissent on the council.

Sullivan said a vote would be called on Thursday, regardless of whether there was unanimity.

”The goal is to reach consensus. We have until Thursday to do that,” Sullivan said. “But at the end of the day on Thursday, a vote is going to be called.”

Editor's note: This story was updated on Jan. 7, 2019 to clarify that the four co-sponsors of the short term rental measure were comfortable moving forward without a unanimous vote, but that Andrew Sullivan, chief of staff to Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, said that the vote would occur on Thursday.