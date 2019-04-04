Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday he has confidence the state will come up with one-time money to help bail out New Orleans’ Sewerage & Water Board this year and is optimistic that a deal can be reached to provide an ongoing source of revenue for city infrastructure from the tourism industry.

Speaking after a tourism industry lunch in New Orleans, Edwards said officials from Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office and the city's tourism promotion groups are still negotiating the details of the proposal “in good faith,” working off a menu of possible ways to provide cash for the city’s broken pipes and roads.

“There’s a debate about what menu items to choose, but not a lot of debate that there’s needs here in New Orleans for infrastructure,” Edwards said.

Edwards’ comments about the status of the negotiations followed a Tourism Leadership Luncheon held by New Orleans and Co., whose president, Stephen Perry, has been heading up the discussions on behalf of the industry. The lunch came as New Orleans was pummeled by storms that led to widespread street flooding, highlighting the potential stakes involved in the discussions.

“For us, the challenge is how do we lead our business community in fixing one of the greatest existential threats we have, but how do we do so in a way that does not impair the most important economic engine and driver in this city,” Perry told the luncheon.

Multiple sources at a meeting last week aimed at ironing out a deal said an offer from Perry received a cool reception from Cantrell, in large part because it would have imposed new taxes that would have required approval by local voters.

“Things behind the scenes are not nearly what they appear to be on the surface and in the newspapers,” Perry said. “We are working on a solution."

Cantrell has been aggressively pushing for months for a share of the tax money that goes to tourism and hospitality groups so that the city can do more to repair, maintain and upgrade its infrastructure.

That push has led to a series of negotiations, overseen by the governor, with the tourism groups funded through those taxes, including New Orleans and Co. and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

At the same time, Cantrell has also sought a one-time cash infusion of $75 million for the S&WB’s drainage system, which burned through its reserves purchasing and repairing equipment in the aftermath of August 2017 flooding. Without that cash, officials have warned, the system will run out of money before the end of the year, forcing it to rely on short-term loans from the agency's water and sewer systems, as happened last year.

Edwards said he believes the state will be able to deliver upfront money, though possibly not as much as Cantrell is seeking. Last month, sources familiar with the discussions said the final amount available from the state would likely be in the range of $50 million.

Edwards stressed that negotiations were continuing about Cantrell's call for ongoing revenue. Any deal that is struck would likely have to be approved, at least in part, by lawmakers during the legislative session that begins next week in Baton Rouge.

However, any move to increase taxes would require the approval of two-thirds of each chamber, Edwards noted. That could be difficult in an election year, he said.

“We’re going to do it in a responsible, balanced way that doesn’t compromise our ability to move forward,” Edwards said. “We’re going to be able to do that by working together, and I’m excited about what that’s going to mean for the city of New Orleans.”