The two classmates from Pierre A. Capdau Charter School glided and giggled Saturday in the shallow end of the Stallings Gentilly swimming pool in the 7th Ward.
Aaliyah Pazon and Lariah Mitchell, both 13, arrived around 10 a.m., making them some of the earliest swimmers in the pools run by the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission.
All 16 of the commission’s pools opened for the summer Saturday. Though only a quarter of the pools are indoor and year-round, new NORDC CEO Larry Barabino would like to see more of them operate that way.
“From me being a New Orleanian and me being here during Katrina, I know that our constituents have to know how to function in water, how to survive in water,” he said.
But by 11 a.m. Saturday, only about 10 swimmers had made it into the Stallings Gentilly pool on Lapeyrouse Street.
It was similarly slow across town, partly because word hadn’t gotten out across many neighborhoods. Also, there was a short delay for many children who showed up and had to run back home with a liability-release form for parents to sign.
At Stallings Gentilly, Meme Williams, 11, splashed around with siblings Mekhi Watson, 14, and Shyann Watson, 11. All of them wore new swimsuits, purchased with Saturday in mind by harried parents who had been juggling work and children for two weeks, since the school year ended.
Their mother just needed a little peace and quiet before she went to work, Shyann said. “My mom wanted us to get out of the house. So she brought us here.”
Most of the city’s 12 outdoor pools will be open for an eight-week season that will run through Aug. 3, with most pools open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Several of NORDC’s most-used swimming holes also offer Sunday afternoon hours.
A handful of the pools will also stay open on weekends through September.
Registration starts Monday for swimming lessons that will be taught by Red Cross-certified lifeguards in two separate sessions, with the first starting June 10 and the second starting July 8.
Chelsey Coleman, 25, who’s in her fifth year working as a NORDC lifeguard, told the young girls at Stallings Gentilly that they should swim down and get their heads wet. “You’re not here to be cute,” she said, with a grin. “You’re here to play.”
In coming months, she plans to recruit regular pool visitors to join swimming lessons that can help them feel comfortable in the pools' deep end, which often is much less crowded.
As a teenager, Barabino, 48, worked as a lifeguard at the St. Bernard Community Center, which was a stone’s throw from his family’s home in the St. Bernard public housing development.
Earlier this week, he told this year’s lifeguards about his experience. “It felt good, looking at the fire in young people’s eyes because these are their first jobs and they’re excited,” he said later.
In the 9th Ward, at the pool located behind NORDC’s Stallings St. Claude recreation center, only a handful of swimmers had made it into the water by about noon.
But actor and doughnut mogul Dwight Henry, 55, stood on the pool deck watching his 9-year-old son D’Juan Boutain, who predicted that he would be at the recreation center nearly every day for the next two months.
“I’ll play basketball. Then swim. Then play ball. Then swim. Pretty much every day,” he said.