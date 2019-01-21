Saying they need more time to get on the same page, New Orleans City Council members have decided to delay a vote on whether to rescind approval for Entergy's new $232 million natural gas-fired power plant in New Orleans East.
At issue is whether a scheme by an Entergy contractor hire actors to voice support for the plant so tainted the approval process that a re-vote is required.
The City Council was set to take up the issue Wednesday, but according to a statement released by Helena Moreno and Jason Williams, members need more time to consult with each other and the council's consultants.
"Additionally, it is the consensus of the council that to provide for adequate public response, this should first be addressed at a meeting of the Utility, Cable, Telecommunications, and Technology Committee followed by a regular council meeting," the statement said.
The council will hear the matter in February, the statement said.
The delay comes after City Councilman Jay Banks told WDSU-TV on Friday that it was "disrespectful" to the public to hold a single special meeting. Normally, the council holds a utility committee meeting where such issues are considered, and then a regular meeting.
"I'm told from my staff that their staff is saying that we are doing it this way so we would not have to have public comment twice," Banks said Friday. "I think that is absolutely disrespectful to the public, and I'm not in support of that."
Banks said Monday that he wasn’t sure which staffers made the remark about public comment.
A spokesman for Moreno, who chairs the council’s utility committee and who co-sponsored proposals to rescind and repeal the council’s March approval of the plant, said in response Monday that Moreno “welcomes the maximum public comment.”
And Councilman Jared Brossett, another sponsor and one of two council members who originally voted on the plant, said that while he was fine with a deferral, no similar concerns were raised when a special meeting related to the council’s investigation into paid actors was called in November.
“I was prepared and did vote on utilites matters as a member of the previous council, and I’m also prepared to do the same as a member of this council,” Brossett added. “I hope my colleagues are as well.”
A representative from Williams’ office was not immediately available for comment.
