The New Orleans City Council could decide to take a new vote on whether to authorize the new power plant at the center of a controversy over Entergy New Orleans' use of paid actors to support the proposal.

After the council heard an investigative report on the matter Wednesday afternoon, two council members said they would be open to reconsidering the earlier 6-1 vote approving the plant. Only two of the members who took part in that March vote are still are on the council.

The council then unanimously voted to begin the process for assessing a $5 million fine against Entergy, requiring Entergy employees to go through training and requiring them to submit a code of conduct.

An investigation released this week found Entergy culpable in a scheme to pay actors to support its plans to build a new power plant.

Council members previously said they wanted to wait for the conclusion of the investigation before deciding how to respond to the scandal.

After hearing testimony from the public on Wednesday, Council President Jason Williams and Councilman Jared Brossett said they would be open to reconsidering the plant itself. It was the strongest indication yet that such a reconsideration could be a possibility.

"I believe the (previous) vote was necessary based on the evidence that we were presented with by our experts," Brossett said. "However, after hearing today and the many months of discussion and debate with the public, I am open to revoting on this matter."

A group of investigators, including former Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Coman and retired Criminal District Court Judge Calvin Johnson, formally presented the council with its findings at 1 p.m. before the council took public comment.

"Entergy treated this as adversarial," Johnson said of the utility's attitude toward the investigation. "We tried to explain to them that we are all on the same side. It was difficult for Entergy to get to (that) understanding."

Entergy will have 30 days, under the resolution the council will consider, to explain why the council shouldn't assess those penalties.

"This is not a position we ever wanted to be in, but Entergy has put us all here today," Councilwoman Helena Moreno said, calling the potential $5 million fine the biggest penalty the council has ever imposed.

A number of residents chimed in on the fee, including Logan Atkinson Burke, head of the consumer-advocacy group Alliance for Affordable Energy.

"Five million feels like a gesture," Burke said. "Five million just puts a price on the cost of undermining a democratic process."

The council's utility advisers said members of the public who want to offer suggestions as to how the $5 million fine should be spent can email their ideas to Lora Johnson, the council's clerk.

“I’m not sure if the war that was waged, was waged on this council or was waged on the people of the city of New Orleans," Williams said. "Whatever the mentality and the thought process was shameful, and clearly unnecessary."

The council voted 6-1 in March to approve Entergy's plans to build a 128-megawatt natural gas-fired plant in New Orleans East, siding with Entergy's arguments that the plant was needed to prevent "cascading outages" and to provide a local source of power generation in case a hurricane or other disaster cuts off transmission of power from outside the city.

In May, The Lens reported that actors were paid to voice support for the idea during two council meetings.

Entergy investigated the matter and announced that its contractor, the Hawthorn Group of Virginia, and Crowds on Demand, a California firm that specializes in "PR stunts," had worked together without its knowledge to hire people to attend the council hearings and to speak.

Entergy executives admitted asking Hawthorn to recruit specific numbers of supporters, buying T-shirts for those people and approving scripts for them to read, but said they didn't know those people would be paid.

But the council decided to conduct its own probe. That investigation, released Monday, found that Entergy "knew or should have known" about Hawthorn's plans.

There is no evidence in the council's report confirming that Entergy definitely knew about Hawthorn's plans. But the probers said Entergy withheld other documents that could have shed more light on its role in the scheme, despite repeated requests for that information.

On Wednesday morning, Rod West, the executive vice president and group president of utility operations for parent company Entergy Corp., highlighted the lack of evidence to support the claim that Entergy "knew" about the paid actors scheme.

But he agreed that Entergy New Orleans "could have either prevented the actions of the Hawthorn Group or (Crowds on Demand) or discovered them and stopped them."

"In essence, we should have been more diligent and we 'should have known,' " West said.

At the same time, West faulted the council's investigative team for omitting other evidence from their report that he said proves Entergy did not know about or authorize any payments to actors. That evidence consists of assurances by Hawthorn to Entergy that no one was paid to speak.

However, the council's probe did point out that Entergy received those assurances from Hawthorn.

"Simply stated, (Entergy New Orleans) lost its way," the investigators wrote. Even when Entergy began to hear rumors that people were paid at one meeting, "it took no corrective action. (Entergy) did not investigate nor the company it chose. It accepted the company's denial as fact."

