The skyline in St. Charles Parish is about to get a little less quaint, with officials deciding to take down three old water towers that aren't needed anymore.
The towers, located in Des Allemands, Montz and St. Rose, have gone largely unused for the past few years as the parish shifted to better distribution lines that rely on pumps rather than towers, parish Waterworks Director Robbie Brou said.
One St. Charles water tower will remain active in Taft, near several chemical plants, and Brou said it is still needed by the local industries.
But the other towers, constructed between 1968 and 1972, are obsolete.
Although they have been maintained, they would eventually become a safety hazard and cost the parish more and more in maintenance costs, officials said.
The quality of the water coming from the towers also had begun to decline because they were used so infrequently, serving in part as a backup when water pressure would drop, Brou said.
When the Des Allemands tower was taken offline about four years ago, it became apparent how much using water from the tower hurt the system.
“Water quality in that area just went through the roof overnight,” Brou said, which then led to a decision to take the St. Rose and Montz towers offline, too.
The reason for the towers’ construction in the first place was to make water available to residents outside the central part of St. Charles, which had more concentrated waterlines.
The recent construction of additional lines and the ability to hold 10 million gallons of water between the east and west bank treatment facilities made the decision to take down the towers obvious, Brou said.
He said the towers haven’t worked properly since he started as waterworks director in 1995.
The remaining tower at Taft holds 500,000 gallons of water, which Brou said should be enough to maintain a water supply to the west bank community should a major line break.
The Parish Council awarded the contract to demolish the three towers to Kuyrkendall & Associates Inc. at its June 4 meeting.