A Tulane University student was killed Tuesday on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after an 18-wheeler traveling on Interstate 10 lost two wheels that flew into a rest stop and struck the woman, according to Biloxi-area news outlets.
School officials identified the student as 21-year-old Margaret Maurer, a senior studying ecology and evolutionary biology. She was from Forest Lake, Minnesota, which is about 30 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
The accident happened near Gautier, which is just west of Pascagoula.
Gautier police told the TV station that the 18-wheeler was driving westbound on Interstate 10 when it lost two wheels, which skipped across the eastbound lanes and into the rest stop.
Maurer and her two friends were about to get back into the car when the truck tires hit her and smashed into two cars.
The rest area on eastbound I-10 between the Gautier exit 61 and the Pascagoula River Bridge was closed, but traffic was not stopped while the incident was being investigated.