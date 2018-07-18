Two shootings and two robberies happened in New Orleans between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to New Orleans Police.
A domestic argument escalated into the shooting of a bystander in the Lower Ninth Ward on Tuesday evening, according to a report from the NOPD. A man and his boyfriend were arguing when one man stabbed the other, then shot at him, police said. The shot missed, but hit a bystander instead.
Police booked Stanley Williams, 36, on two counts of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Lamanche Street around 6:46 p.m.
A separate shooting occurred hours later in New Orleans East, police say. A man and woman said they were walking to a car and were shot at by an unknown person when the woman reached to open the car door handle. The man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Dwyer Road and Foch Road around 12:28 a.m.
A woman said she was robbed in the French Quarter late Tuesday evening. She said she was walking with a friend when an unknown man came up beside her and took her purse. The robbery occurred near the intersection of Chartres and Iberville around 12:41 a.m.
Another woman said she was robbed Tuesday evening by a man she was selling a laptop to. The man took the laptop and left, police say. The robbery occurred in Central City, near the 2400 block of Sixth Street, around 6:30 p.m.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• In the 1500 block of John Raphael Way in Central City about 3 p.m. Tuesday, an underage girl reported being raped by an underage boy she knows, New Orleans police said.
• New Orleans police said they were searching Tuesday for an unidentified parent accused of taking the parent’s child out of a vacation Bible school in the 5200 block of Canal Boulevard in Mid-City in violation of a custody agreement. Investigators obtained a warrant accusing the parent of kidnapping, police said, adding that case was reported about 2:05 p.m.
• New Orleans police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of a robbery reported at the corner of Tchoupitoulas and Calliope streets on the edge of the Lower Garden District last week.
Robert Earl Smith, 59, faces a count of simple robbery in connection with the July 13 incident reported at the corner of Camp and Calliope streets, police said.
Smith was also booked on additional warrants, according to police.
• Federal authorities in New Orleans charged Trina Robair, 44, and Michael Reed, 62, on allegations that they bilked a dead woman of at least $149,500, officials said Wednesday.
Robair was the caretaker of the elderly woman in question, and Reed was a handyman who performed worker on the woman’s home, authorities said. Robair allegedly had access to the woman’s accounts because she was incapacitated and took $149,500 without permission. Reed is accused of stealing $20,000.
If convicted of bank larceny, Reed and Robair could face 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
• The death of a man who passed away more than two years after being shot in New Orleans was a homicide, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said last week.
Alvin Wallace, 37, died April 17 from what the coroner said were complications of a gunshot wound he suffered on Nov. 6, 2015 in the 2500 block of Gravier Street.
Wallace was a former mechanic for the RTA and a graduate of Walter L. Cohen High School, according to an obituary.
The investigation into Wallace’s death remains active, according to a spokesman for the New Orleans Police Department. No arrest warrants have been filed and no arrests have been made, the spokesman said.