St. Tammany Parish officials spent much of the day Friday watching the National Weather Service forecast of anticipated river crests creep up following heavy rainfall to the north and east Thursday night and early Friday.

By mid-afternoon Friday, the Tchefuncte River's predicted crest looked alarmingly close to that experienced in the March 12, 2016, flood, when the river reached 31.02 feet at U.S. 190 near Covington.

Parish officials switched from monitoring mode to action, telling people on both sides of the river to consider evacuating, especially those in low-lying areas or in homes that have flooded before.

The parish opened a shelter at Coquille Park and set up a sandbag station at the Covington barn that will remain open until 1 p.m. Saturday. The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office had deputies and rescue equipment ready and was already working in some parts of Folsom and along La. 435, where a vehicle stalled out trying to drive through a flooded roadway, according to spokesman Capt. Scott Lee.

The parish urged residents to obey barricades and to call 911 if they need assistance in evacuating.

Heavy rainfall late Thursday and early Friday, particularly in Washington Parish, engorged local rivers, with crests predicted above flood stage on the Bogue Falaya as well as the Tchefuncte.

Heavy rain in Mississippi affected the Bogue Chitto as well. That river feeds the Pearl River, which is expected to crest above flood stage in eastern St. Tammany on Monday.

But Dexter Accardo, director of emergency preparedness for the parish, said his main concern is the Tchefuncte. That river reached 25.25 feet at Folsom in March 2016. By mid-afternoon Friday, it was at 22 feet and rising, with an anticipated crest of 24 feet — a little more than a foot below its historic high.

The Tchefuncte forecast near Covington edged up to 30 feet, just short of the mark of the March 2016 flood.

"It doesn't mean you have to get to 31.2 (feet) to get water into the house," Accardo said.

According to the National Weather Service, a crest of 28.5 feet at Covington forces the closure of La. 21, with water coming over the roadway of the bridge. Flowers Estates will also be inundated at that level, with homes that are not elevated getting some flooding.

That height will probably also cause some flooding of homes along Old Landing and Riverbend Lane, as well as homes near La. 1077 and the Tantella Ranch Road area.

The Bogue Falaya could cause problems from Boston Street down to the Three Rivers Road area, Accardo said. But the forecast calls for that river to crest at moderate flood stage, while the Tchefuncte will be in a major flood stage.

In 2016, a rapidly rising Bogue Falaya caused widespread problems, flooding areas that hadn't seen rising water before and swamping every building on the grounds of St. Joseph Abbey.

The March 2016 flood also caused problems in eastern St. Tammany, where the Pearl River flooded, although the damage there was less severe than anticipated.

About 1,000 homes were flooded parishwide, and just months later, another flood inundated some areas for a second time.

Thursday's heavy rain, with 5.26 inches falling over a short period of time, caused some street flooding in Covington.

Elsewhere in the metro area, slow-moving bands of rain dumped between 7 and 9 inches on Destrehan, Norco and Montz, flooding homes and roads, according to a St. Charles Parish spokeswoman.

About 38 homes took on water in some way, the spokeswoman said, describing the flooding as the worst the parish had seen in 11 years.

But in St. Tammany, the focus quickly shifted from rain to rivers, with Goodbee residents starting to monitor river-level reports as early as Thursday night, according to Matt Allen, who was posting updates on the Little Tchefuncte Civic Association's Facebook page.

John Martin, president of the Goodbee Civic Association, said he lost two vehicles in the March 2016 flood. He spent part of Friday finding a place on higher ground to stow his vehicles and putting appliances up on blocks.

The previous flood is recent enough that people remember and are taking precautions, he said.

Allen expects this event to be more like the August 2016 flood, when the Goodbee area was on the edge of the torrential rainstorms that swamped Denham Springs, in Livingston Parish.

"It's like hurricane preparation," said Allen, who has lived on the Little Tchefuncte his entire life. Flooding could mean a loss of power, for instance, and some people will need to evacuate, he said.

He won't be one of then, though. "I've lived through too many of these," he said. In 2016, he was living in a new house, so he was a little less certain of what would happen, but his home is raised.

"I will never live in a house on a slab," Allen said.