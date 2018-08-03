Longtime Kenner police officer and later code enforcement officer Rick Walther died Wednesday after suffering injuries from a fall at his home several weeks ago. He was 65.
Walther spent nearly three decades working for the city, mostly in the Police Department, and earned a reputation as a devoted public servant.
"It's hard to find words to express what he meant to the city of Kenner," Mayor Ben Zahn said Friday. "He's a big loss to us."
Since 2014, Walther had worked in the Code Enforcement Department, serving as its director since April 2017. At City Council meetings, he would deliver comprehensive presentations on structures considered for demolition.
Steve Caraway, who also worked as a police officer in Kenner and now runs the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department, recalled that Walther had a deft touch in dealing with the residents he encountered every day.
"He had a calming effect on people," Caraway said. "If he knew somebody was upset or agitated, he was good at making things better for him."
During his 25 years on the police force, Walther worked with the department's Special Response Team and in investigations, among other areas. Before joining the Kenner department, he had been a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.
Walther's love of policing is something he passed along to his son, Chris, who is now a Kenner police officer.
"I saw his love for people and the camaraderie he had with his work friends that were family," Chris Walther said Friday. "I grew up with a bunch of police officers around."
Katie Satter, Walther's daughter, said her father emphasized to her that she should focus on being happy and to surround herself with people she loved. "He was very good at that," she said.
Despite being a tough cop, Walther had a soft spot for his grandchildren, said Cindy, his wife.
Before they were born, he insisted that he wanted to be called "honey" by his grandkids. "It became a running joke in our house," she said Friday.
A wake will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. The funeral will be Tuesday at the same site, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. and a Mass at 11 a.m.