New Orleans businessman Roland Von Kurnatowski defrauded his sister and two nephews through a series of real-estate deals involving the Tipitina's Foundation, according to allegations made in a lawsuit the three filed Wednesday.

Tipitina's, Orpheum Theater owner bilked investors in Ponzi scheme, lawsuit alleges Two recent lawsuits filed against Roland Von Kurnatowski, an owner of Tipitina's and the Orpheum Theater, accuse the New Orleans businessman o…

The lawsuit filed by Joan Hooper and her sons, Andre and Christian Hooper, alleges that Von Kurnatowski, a real-estate developer and former owner of Tipitina's music club and the Orpheum Theater, exploited the trust of Hooper and her two sons to dupe them into investing $2 million into a series of development projects across Louisiana and Texas.

The suit also names as a defendant Cody Walker, a former Iberiabank vice president.

Some of the properties were supposed to have well-paying tenants in place to generate a steady income, but instead, the lawsuit alleges, several tenants were other entities controlled by Von Kurnatowski that paid little or no rent. Other buildings needed hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional investments, more than Von Kurnatowski let on, before they could be leased, the lawsuit says.

In addition, Von Kurnatowski created duplicate bank accounts to reroute certain funds and avoid paying utilities and other costs, leaving his relatives on the hook for the bills, the lawsuit alleges. And when the business relationship started to go south, he shifted workers and assets to other companies he controlled, leaving the partially developed buildings floundering, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit, filed in Civil District Court, is the latest in a series of allegations roiling Von Kurnatowski's business empire. Over the past year, the developer has sold some of his most iconic properties. Hancock Whitney Bank filed suit to collect on one of his loans, and the Hoopers, through another company, filed a separate lawsuit to collect on a debt as well.

Another series of lawsuits said he bilked multiple investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a U.S. treasury bond fund that one lawsuit labeled a "Ponzi scheme."

An article in The Advocate in December also detailed a series of questionable practices at Tipitina's Foundation, the charitable arm of what was formerly his music club, including the transfer from the foundation of several buildings in Shreveport into for-profit entities he controlled.

+4 Tipitina's Foundation had little oversight, made several deals with founder Roland Von Kurnatowski For 15 years, the New Orleans-based nonprofit Tipitina’s Foundation has donated thousands of instruments to school band programs and provided …

Those buildings appear to be at issue in the most recent lawsuit.

Von Kurnatowski has denied any wrongdoing related to his bond fund or the Tipitina's Foundation. He didn't respond to a telephone message seeking comment Thursday on the most recent lawsuit.

The latest lawsuit expands the map of Von Kurnatowski's alleged frauds to multiple buildings across Texas and Louisiana, several of which at one point were associated with a network of nonprofit music cooperatives run through the Tipitina's Foundation.

It also alleges that Von Kurnatowski conspired with Walker, an Iberiabank vice president, to dupe Hooper and her sons. Walker helped Von Kurnatowski persuade Joan Hooper to personally guarantee an Iberiabank loan on the properties despite knowing about the alleged misstatements related to development costs, tenants, and other important facts about the deal, the lawsuit says.

In early 2018, two weeks after the Hoopers made the $2 million investment, Walker left Iberiabank to form VKW Development with Von Kurnatowski, the lawsuit says.

State corporate records show Walker and Von Kurnatowski are members of that firm, and Walker's LinkedIn profile lists him as president and chief operating officer.

“Had the Hoopers known of the misrepresentations of … Walker and … Von Kurnatowski, the Hoopers would not have provided the $2 (million),” the lawsuit said.

Tipitina's owner might sell, says 'Ponzi scheme' accusers don't have 'full information' Facing a raft of accusations that he defrauded investors of hundreds of thousands and perhaps millions of dollars, real estate developer and T…

A message left for Walker at the Tipitina's Foundation office, which shares the same corporate address as VKW Development, wasn't returned. An Iberiabank spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for comment.

When reached, the plaintiffs' lead attorney, Lori Mince, declined to comment beyond what was in the 27-page lawsuit.

Von Kurnatowski and the Hoopers are partners in several limited liability companies. The lawsuit says the plaintiffs on Tuesday demanded that Von Kurnatowski sue on behalf of those companies to recover damages caused by his alleged mismanagement and self-dealing, and to force him to step down.

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, he declined to sue himself. And the plaintiffs said the lawsuit was their only resort.

The Hoopers allege Von Kurnatowski's misstatements began before the investment, with him either suppressing or misrepresenting information to cajole them into putting up the $2 million.

Several months before they invested, he allegedly claimed it would cost $650,000 to complete renovations in Commerce, Texas; Baton Rouge; and Monroe, as well as a former Sears building in Shreveport. He also guaranteed the renovations would be completed by summer 2018.

+26 By buying Tipitina's, Galactic inherited a turbulent 40-year legacy of music and more On a foggy night in December, Galactic bassist Rob Mercurio paused on the corner of Tchoupitoulas Street and Napoleon Avenue, pondering the en…

But he knew the cost to complete those renovations would be higher and that they wouldn’t be done by then, the lawsuit said. He allegedly never shared that knowledge, and they never challenged his assertions because he was a trusted family member, according to the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, weeks before the investment was made, Joan Hooper allegedly made it clear she didn’t want to be required to answer requests for money – known as cash calls – to cover anticipated expenses such as the renovations.

She and her sons also told Von Kurnatowski they wanted the companies to have enough cash flow to make monthly payments on the buildings as well as to replace any income they lost selling off properties to come up with the cash as part of the deal, the lawsuit said.

Von Kurnatowski allegedly said he would acquiesce to both wishes. Nonetheless, the lawsuit said, he went on to make multiple cash calls after securing their investment, and the companies lacked sufficient cash flow to replace lost income.

Von Kurnatowski also allegedly lied in promising that taxes and insurance for the various properties at the center of the deal would be held in escrow. He did not follow through on such an arrangement -- the Hoopers are on the hook for $240,000 in taxes and insurance due next month, and they will owe another $20,000 monthly in taxes for the properties moving forward, the lawsuit said.

Among other things, the lawsuit said, Von Kurnatowski used falsified documents to exaggerate how much each property generated in rent – in one instance claiming that the building in Commerce, Texas, was making more than $2,800 monthly when in fact it wasn't earning a penny.

Eventually, the lawsuit said, Christian Hooper asked Von Kurnatowski to let him pay employees working on the various renovations directly. Von Kurnatowski called the request "a slap in the face" — and then sent workers to take "critical" equipment and supplies from the Shreveport Sears building job site, causing more delays.

The lawsuit seeks damages for a number of reasons, including breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and negligence on behalf of the defendants. It has been assigned to Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Ellen Hazeur.