The City of New Orleans announced Friday it will continue its curbside recycling. However, changes to accepted items will take place as soon as Saturday.
According to a release from the city, plastics No. 3 through No. 7; wax board like juice boxes and milk cartons; and plastic bags will no longer be accepted by its collection contractors or at its Recycling Drop-Off Center on Elysian Fields Avenue.
The move comes from an effort to "improve the marketability of recycled items and reduce contamination," the release said.
A full list of accepted items can be found here.
Access to curbside recycling became an uncertainty due in part to rising costs from a ban on Chinese imports of "previously accepted types of recyclable materials and changes in contamination level requirements in the global market as the reason for the indefinite suspension," according to Republic Services, the recycling processor for one of the city’s collection contractors.
"Although alternative arrangements were successfully completed, the suspension by Republic Services highlighted the current recycling situation on the national, regional and local level," the city's release said.