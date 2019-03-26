If you're headed down I-10 through New Orleans Wednesday evening, be prepared to take an alternate route.
Both directions of I-10 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. as crews stage scenes for the movie "Queen & Slim."
The rolling roadblock will occur between the Tulane Avenue entrance and Esplanade exit headed east, and the Orleans entrance and Canal Street exit headed west.
The Louisiana State Police will be on-hand during the closures.
The movie, slated for release in 2019, is a romantic drama starring Chloe Sevigny and Daniel Kaluuya. The movie's IMDB description reads: "A couple's first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over."