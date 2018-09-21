The attorney for Harahan’s Police Department has sued Mayor Tina Miceli to get paid for his second round of legal work for the department, repeating a process he had to use to be compensated for the first round.
Stephen Petit, the contract attorney whom Police Chief Tim Walker hired after being authorized to do so by the City Council in June, told the council Thursday night that his second invoice had not been paid despite being approved by the chief.
His invoices for his two rounds of legal services were for $9,292.38 and $3,576.50, he said.
He said that Miceli paid his first invoice on Aug. 10, three days after he filed a suit in 24th Judicial District Court to force her to do so. He lamented that once again he appeared to be forced to spend public money to get paid.
“I had to waste your money and had to waste everybody’s time to do something that should have been done without question,” he said.
Petit said the filing fees for the court orders he sought were $365 and $490.
The mayor’s position remains that even with a resolution passed by the council, the Police Department has no legal right to hire its own lawyer.
In a written statement, Miceli’s office said case law and state attorney generals’ opinions have held that the mayor has the sole authority to sign city contracts.
“The Police Department is not an independent legal entity,” City Attorney Gilbert Buras wrote. “It is a department of the city.”
Judge Ellen Shirer Kovach issued a writ of mandamus — an order compelling a public official to fulfill their official duties — in the first instance in which Petit sought payment for his work.
Miceli’s position appears to be that until the broader legal issue is settled, Petit will be paid each time only after he gets a judge's order.
“The question to be resolved by the court is whether the chief of police has independent legal authority to bind the municipality with personal service contracts,” Buras wrote.
Miceli and Walker have been at odds in recent years, with disputes over withheld public records, Walker’s desire for read-only access to the city’s budgeting software and other issues.
Walker has accused the mayor of taking money out of the Police Department budget improperly. Miceli’s position is that the department’s budget is part of the city's overall budget and enjoys no special protection.