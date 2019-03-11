Just two months away from opening to the public, new details were released Monday about the landscaping and water features that visitors will experience when they walk through the New Orleans Museum of Art's expanded Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden.

Central to the design of the new garden is a curved walking bridge that will sit flush with the lagoon that surrounds it, eliminating the definition between concrete barrier and the water, for an experience similar to that of an infinity pool. Nearby, a large stone sculpture placed on a man-made island will appear to rise directly out of the water, as curved pathways and centuries-old live oaks define the surrounding landscape.

+17 Expanded sculpture garden at NOMA will bring attraction into the 21st century When the expanded Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden opens May 15, it will do more than just double the footprint of the existing gard…

The new details bring into clearer focus the long-anticipated addition to museum, which will more than double the size of the existing garden and allow curators to better pair 26 new sculptures with a distinctly Louisiana landscape to diversify character, said Walda Besthoff, a patron of the garden. The 6.5-acre sculpture garden expansion is scheduled to open on May 15.

“While the sculpture garden expansion builds on the success of the existing garden, we have worked with our design partners to incorporate architectural features that the original garden does not have,” Besthoff said in a statement. “The principals developing this project have worked hard and well together to achieve an imaginative and exhilarating new space."

When designing the expansion, the museum turned to The Cultural Landscape Report of City Park for inspiration, officials said.

The report, created by Suzanne Turner Associates in 2006, identified three distinct components of the park: a lagoon system, a network of paths, and a canopy of trees with an undergrowth of native plants that define areas of open lawns.

The result was a blueprint by landscape design partners Reed-Hilderbrand that called for an expansion consisting of 1.9 new acres of water. The look is being achieved by reshaping one of the park's lagoons, which was filled after Hurricane Katrina.

In addition to featuring contemporary art and bringing some of the museum's collection outside, officials hope the expansion will express the story of capturing and cleaning water, highlighting the park's 11 mile lagoon system as a work of art unto itself.

Storm water pipes will be diverted to capture sediment before reaching the lagoon and officials will introduce new vegetation to mitigate pollutants. A weir will allow for changes in the water level to address flooding potential and re-oxygenate the system.

Overlooking the sculptures and lagoons will be 800 feet of bridges. There will also be handicapped accessible paths and new plantings, including 65 trees and over 475 shrubs, officials said.

Two new site-specific commissioned pieces are slated to become highlights of the space, including a glass bridge created by Elyn Zimmerman that has an embedded pattern inspired by mid-century maps by cartographer Harold Fisk.

The unique piece shows how the Mississippi River and its tributaries have shifted course over the centuries.

The second commissioned work, a 60-foot mosaic wall by artist Teresita Fernández, will line the main courtyard.

Both are more contemporary pieces that vastly diversify the look of the original garden, which features pieces primarily from the 19th and 20th centuries, NOMA Director Susan Taylor said.

Other highlights include works by Frank Stella, Tony Cragg and Ursula Van Rydingsvard.

The expansion will also feature a 5,000 square foot indoor sculpture pavilion created by Lee Ledbetter & Associates. With an elliptical shape, curved walls and 18-foot ceilings, the exhibition space will encourage movement around the installations, allow displays of taller works and works meant to be housed indoors and provide a continuous skylight around the room’s perimeter, officials said.

The expansion will also feature an outdoor learning environment and an amphitheater that will open the space for music, film, dance and theater programs.