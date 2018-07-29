New Orleans City Councilman Jason Williams says he will use his chairmanship of the council's Criminal Justice Committee to focus on finding ways to cut down on incarceration and “reduce the burden and expense” that punishing people for low-level, nonviolent offenses creates.
Such a focus will give Williams, widely seen as planning a run for district attorney, a chance to draw distinctions between himself and District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro ahead of the 2020 race.
“Increasingly, jurisdictions across the country are transitioning away from a heavy-handed, scorched-earth approach to crime and punishment to a more person-centered approach that focuses on removing barriers to compliance so we get people out of the system with guidance instead of setting traps for them to fall into,” Williams said as he kicked off a meeting of the committee last week.
That focus would be in line with the committee’s direction in recent years when it was led by former Councilwoman Susan Guidry, who pushed for changes to bail policies and backed an ordinance allowing marijuana possession to be dealt with through tickets rather than arrests.
A focus on overhauling how the city deals with nonviolent offenders also likely will pit Williams, who still takes cases as a defense attorney even while serving on the council, against hard-nosed prosecutor Cannizzaro in the two years until the next election for the office.
The two have locked horns over the policies and funding of Cannizzaro’s office in recent years, and chairing the council committee overseeing criminal justice policy will only increase Williams’ ability to criticize the DA’s Office.