After 105 years, items buried deep within the removed PGT Beauregard monument were lifted into the light of day Friday morning.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and officials with the Louisiana State Museum were on hand in the French Quarter to begin the examination and restoration of the items, which had been damaged by water over the years.

"It’s hard to believe that’s 100 years old, what they were thinking when they put that together," Nungesser said before multiple people began the painstaking restoration process. " ... If we were doing this time capsule today, we'd need to do it in a little bit better box."

A musty smell filled the room as two workers began extricating the items. The first pieces to leave the case were waterlogged newspapers and textile items, believed to be flags. Pieces of currency were also stored within the box.

If salvageable, the currency and flags were estimated to be valued in excess of $100,000. The items were laid across a table to dry out before the salvage work began.

It's believed that water entered the box through a small "slice" on the side of the box, Nungesser said, repeatedly using the words "exciting time" to describe the moment. It's unclear when the slice was put into the box, although it appeared to have existed for many years due to its condition.

"Someone used the word 'talismanic' to describe what it might be," said the museum's interim director, Steven Maklansky. "The people who put this together just wanted to leave some record of this time period by sealing this box within the monument."

Nungesser added that discussion has begun to possibly create a new time capsule to store in New Orleans.

The time capsule was buried as the statue was being erected in 1913 — one of many statues lionizing Confederate figures that sprouted up throughout the South as part of an effort to recast the war as a romantic Lost Cause rather than a battle over slavery.

The capsule was rediscovered late last month as crews finally took apart the pedestal upon which Beauregard and his steed stood until last year.

Photos of the time capsule released on Thursday showed the battered, lidless box holding a collection of what appear to be water-logged items and a ticket for a reserved seat at the laying of the monument’s cornerstone 105 years ago.

It is clear that water got into the box at some point, possibly during Hurricane Katrina, said Maklansky. Such an intrusion could have seriously damaged or destroyed the artifacts it contained.

Nungesser, who oversees the State Museum, said the precarious condition of the box’s contents caused officials to hold off on opening it until experts could be brought in.

“We didn’t want to go any further until the appropriate people could do that and do their best to preserve it,” he said.

Textile and paper conservators were in attendance at the opening to help preserve the items that can be protected.

News reports at the time said the time capsule contained a Confederate States seal; Confederate and United States flags; photos of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, other Southern officials and Confederate monuments; copies of newspapers; and badges and souvenirs related to the Confederacy.

The Beauregard statue was one of four Jim Crow-era monuments in New Orleans that were taken down last year after former Mayor Mitch Landrieu called for their removal.

Landrieu argued that the monuments — which also included statues of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and Confederate President Jefferson Davis and an obelisk celebrating a post-Civil War rebellion in New Orleans by a white supremacist militia — were erected as part of the post-Reconstruction Era movement to rehabilitate the Southern cause and reassert white dominance in the South.

While Beauregard’s statue was taken down last year and, like the other monuments, put in storage, its pedestal remained until late July, when City Park finally took it apart.

During that process the time capsule was found and turned over to the State Museum for examination and preservation.

Nungesser said his hope is that some of the artifacts can be restored and possibly displayed in the Cabildo or Presbytere in Jackson Square.

"I think it belongs somewhere where the public can come see it," Nungesser said.

Information from The Advocate staff writer Jeff Adelson was used in this report.