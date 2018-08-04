While New Orleans is no stranger to costuming — often for little or no reason — the hundreds of women walking around town in bright red hats and loud purple outfits might have some scratching their heads.
Meet the Red Hat Society, an international organization that describes itself as a “playgroup for women approaching 50 and beyond.”
The group’s members, called “hatters,” dress in the pack's signature ensemble: crimson hats or headdresses and purple outfits in bold hues that are hard to miss.
They have been in New Orleans for the group's annual convention, which runs through Sunday and has featured a riverboat cruise, dance party, parade and masquerade ball.
This weekend marked the 20th anniversary for the group, which aims to foster sisterhood while celebrating a positive outlook on aging.
What started in 1998 as a small group of friends wanting to greet middle age with humor instead of dread has expanded to more than 50,000 members in chapters all over the United States and more than 30 countries.
In the beginning, the women would simply wear their violet and ruby ensembles to meet over tea, but that was quickly tossed out for more adventurous activities such as sky diving, dancing and plenty of travel.
Though membership was originally limited to those 50 and older, the organization has since expanded to welcome women of all ages. But there are distinguishing traits to set the more “mature” members apart.
Women over 50, called "queens," don the group’s signature red hats and purple attire, while younger members wear pink hats and lavender clothes until they reach the big 5-0 milestone.
First and foremost on the agenda is female companionship, and the group aims to give women approaching 50 and beyond “permission to have fun,” says the group’s founder, “Exalted Queen Mother” Sue Ellen Cooper.
“So many women are taking care of their children, their parents,” Cooper said in a statement. “They deserve an escape. The Red Hat Society values fun and what it means in our lives. We are better wives and mothers, better to our community, because we take the time to have fun and build friendships.”
More than anything, the women seem to enjoy the chance to dress up and have fun. In a city like New Orleans, it's no surprise they fit right in.