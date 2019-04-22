Mayor LaToya Cantrell defended her decision to lower the threshold for traffic camera tickets in New Orleans in a rare, in-person address to a City Council committee Monday morning.

The decision to drop the trigger for camera tickets without first warning the public about the change has drawn outrage over the past month, after the new policy was revealed in media reports.

Speaking at the start of a council Budget Committee hearing on the issue Monday morning, Cantrell once again argued the decision was made to improve public safety, noting that one in five drivers go above the 20 mph speed limit in active school zones.

"That is a policy decision I absolutely stand by and one that is making these school zones safer for our people," she said.

Until Feb. 4, the city had a long-standing policy that drivers would not be ticketed if they drove under 26 mph in active school zones, which have a 20 mph speed limit. Under the new policy, traveling at 24 mph would yield a citation. Thousands of drivers were ticketed between the old threshold and the new over the course of two months, without knowing they were going to be ticketed.

Council members, and the general public, have focused their ire not on the lower limit but on the fact that the decision to decrease the thresholds for tickets were made without public notice.

Cantrell's own staff recommended informing drivers of the change if through a public relations campaign if they wanted to change driver behavior, emails show.

And that was a focus of council members on Monday.

"If it would have been announced, drivers could have changed their driving patterns" and yielded the result of slower drivers in school zones, said Councilman Jared Brossett, who chairs the budget committee.

Cantrell said, "I did not want to disclose that because I did not want to encourage people to break the law."

"What I made very clear by not disclosing is it is unacceptable to speed in the school zones in New Orleans," she added later.

Cantrell said she also would lower the threshold more if she could.

"I tell you if I could have gone to zero,I would have done so. The city attorney advised me that going to 4 was the lowest we could go" without raising legal challenges about the calibration of the cameras, Cantrell said.

Following Cantrell's comments, the council began grilling Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño about the decision.

Councilwoman Helena Moreno, who said the public should have been informed before the change was made, asked Montaño whether he thought the public should have been informed.

Montaño did not answer directly, instead noting that he serves at the pleasure of the mayor and that it up to elected officials to set policy.

"Ultimately, as with any elected official, the policy decision falls on those elected officials," he said.