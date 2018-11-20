Discussions between New Orleans City Council members and Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration over the city's nearly $700 million budget for next year began with bluster but look to be concluding in relative harmony.
Council members and administration officials apparently have found funding for some of the members' pet projects while hewing closely to the larger spending priorities laid out by the mayor: a salary hike for city workers and more spending on social services.
And it appears that drivers will get a reprieve from some traffic cameras, even though police may be out on the streets writing more expensive tickets in person.
A marathon week of public budget presentations from various city departments ended Friday. Additional edits to the budget document will likely be hashed out during closed-door discussions in coming days between individual council members and Cantrell's top aides.
The mayor's office, according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño, is "working in good faith to address almost everything" raised by the council.
For a while, the new mayor's first budget season didn't look as if it was going to proceed so smoothly. In September, council members complained upon learning that Cantrell would wait until the legal deadline of Nov. 1 to announce her budget, later than former Mayor Mitch Landrieu typically released his spending plans.
Then, rather than work with Cantrell behind closed doors to find funding within the existing budget for increased senior citizens services, the council muscled past her in October and voted to put a $6 million tax increase for the Council on Aging on a March 30 ballot. Cantrell opposes that tax.
Since then, however, things seem to have gone more smoothly .
Council members, many of whom have competing priorities, now must find common ground among themselves and finalize a list of requests to the administration that the two sides then can agree on before the council votes on a final document at its Nov. 29 meeting.
Officials said a $1.5 million line item to help educate the city's littlest learners — double what Cantrell originally proposed — and $400,000 in brand-new money for the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, a public defenders nonprofit for indigent juveniles, are two of the likeliest changes to the $698 million spending plan that Cantrell proposed.
"If we want to address poverty and crime in this city, we have to start with our young ones," said Councilman Jared Brossett, chairman of the council's Budget Committee.
Montaño said the next few days will be spent figuring out which funds to tap to make those requests a reality.
"That’s what we get to spend the next week negotiating. That’s where we start making the soup again," he said. "There are a lot of moving parts right now, but I feel confident we can get there."
During the budget hearings, the council was on the same page as the mayor about most of her signature campaign initiatives but concerned in some cases about details.
The curtain opened Nov. 9, for example, with complaints from council members about some inaccurate revenue figures, sparking an apology from longtime City Hall budget guru Cary Grant, who said such a scenario had never happened in his 32 years in government.
Council members Helena Moreno and Joe Giarrusso balked at Montaño’s move to use the city’s fund balance to address budget holes at the start of the year, as opposed to saving that money for use later in the year.
The CAO's plan would have left the city with only $3 million in unassigned money at the start of 2019, they said.
That does not include the city's $29 million "rainy day" fund, which can only be used in emergencies, economic recessions or by federal mandate.
Montaño has since outlined plans to reserve some excess funding allocated to city departments this year. He said he will move slowly to fill any new vacancies for non-essential positions.
That will ensure the city has "a strong unassigned fund balance, that will alleviate the concerns of the council and myself, for that matter,” Montaño said.
Other requests by council members, outlined publicly and privately in the past week, include more money for catch basin cleaning, affordable housing initiatives, an outpatient treatment program for adults with severe mental illnesses, and a partnership between the Police Department and the Children's Bureau of New Orleans to address childhood trauma.
Moreno has decried about $500,000 in revenue Cantrell hopes to gain by instructing New Orleans police to write tickets under state laws, rather than for less costly municipal offenses. That money will help replace $4 million the city will lose under Cantrell's plan to turn off some traffic cameras, but Moreno said the higher ticket prices will burden residents.
Pulling down the cameras will also put at least a $300,000 dent in the Orleans Parish Public Defenders Office's budget, a significant loss for an agency already bracing for a drop in state money.
Other spending priorities will require less negotiation. Along with toddlers' education and juvenile justice, the two sides agree on the need to fund a $3.2 million gap at Criminal District Court caused by a pair of federal court decisions that limit the collection of fines and fees from indigent defendants.
The council and mayor both support plans to fund a "sobering center" for the city's homeless, which as of now is short about $600,000. The Downtown Development District could be called upon to provide that money.
Another funding source that could be tapped for some of the council's requests: a $5 million fine the council will levy on Entergy New Orleans for its role in a plot to hire actors to voice support for a proposed power plant in New Orleans East.
There have been no indications the council will, as Cantrell would prefer, use general fund money to give the Council on Aging the $6 million it is hoping to receive through the new millage voters will consider this spring.
Jason Williams, the council president, noted that Cantrell and Montaño "have been doing things a bit differently" from the Landrieu administration when it comes to budgeting and forecasting revenue. "Which should be expected," he added.
But he said the council has been in step with the mayor's tight focus on youth and families, common ground the final budget will reflect. "I think there is going to be a lot of symmetry as we work to help people," he said.