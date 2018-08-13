Local transit officials say at least one more Orleans Parish bus line will stretch into Jefferson Parish next year, another small step toward fulfilling promises to create a truly regional public transportation system.
Starting early next year, the Regional Transit Authority's 16-South Claiborne line will continue past South Carrollton Avenue, ending its route instead at Ochsner Hospital on Jefferson Highway.
The move is aimed at giving Ochsner employees and patients who live in New Orleans a quicker and less expensive trip than having to transfer to a Jefferson Transit line.
Regional Transit Authority officials announced the plan last week after the New Orleans City Council and Jefferson Parish Council both passed resolutions calling on the agency to live up to its name.
“We have the plans in place. ... Now we have the political interest and will,” RTA board Chairman Flozell Daniels told council members in New Orleans. “We are going to get this line to Ochsner ... in 2019.”
Right now, riders heading to Ochsner -- the state’s largest private employer -- often arrive near the parish line via the South Claiborne or other RTA buses or the St. Charles Avenue streetcar and then must get on Jefferson Transit's E-3 Kenner Local bus. The transfer costs riders an extra $1.50 fare.
With the South Claiborne line's extension, riders on that line will be able to skip the transfer altogether, and those coming from other RTA lines will pay only another 25 cents.
The move comes as Ochsner Health System carries out a $360 million expansion at its main campus on Jefferson Highway, with plans to hire 284 new employees next year and serve additional patients.
Emily Arata, Ochsner's director of economic development initiatives, told City Council members that patients most often cite transportation problems when they miss appointments at the hospital or other Ochsner facilities at the campus. She added, "We know that many of our employees rely on public transit, and their commutes are long and arduous."
The extended South Claiborne bus line is the second step that transit officials have taken recently to ease commutes across parish lines.
Officials agreed in April to revive a pass they scrapped after Hurricane Katrina that was good for daily rides between the two systems. The $6 pass will be available starting in September, RTA Executive Director Jared Munster said Monday.
Although the RTA was created in 1979 as an authority that would serve Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes, attempts to create a truly regional system went nowhere until recently. Past discussions were plagued by disputes over money or control, or by a lack of political will.
Today, Kenner is the only city outside of New Orleans where the RTA manages the public transit. While RTA lines do run from the Central Business District to Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner and from Algiers to a bus transfer station in Gretna, the majority of inter-parish routes are run by Jefferson Transit, with some of its buses heading into the CBD.
By 2022, RTA wants to add at least three more similar routes into Jefferson Parish, according to its strategic plan. Within five years after that, it wants to bring St. Tammany and St. Bernard into the fold, with lines from Slidell, Covington, Mandeville and Chalmette heading into the CBD.