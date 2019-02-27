In an episode that recalled the secretive selection of New Orleans' last public transit leader, the Regional Transit Authority board this week approved, in private, a successor to the longtime top executive of the company that runs the agency's transit operations.
Members of the RTA board on Tuesday vetted, but did not publicly vote on, a replacement for Justin Augustine III, who will resign in March as local chief of Transdev, the private firm that has run the RTA's operations since 2008.
But in a statement, Transdev officials said the RTA board on Wednesday "unanimously approved" the private firm's pick to replace Augustine, Darryll Simpson of Milwaukee.
Simpson attended Tuesday's RTA meeting and spoke with some board members, though he was not formally introduced and no board member said publicly that he was a prospective candidate to lead the agency in control of the city's buses, streetcars and ferries.
The apparent private board vote Wednesday seems to conflict with state laws that require public bodies to conduct their business in public. It also recalls the last time the RTA board selected a new leader, former Executive Director Greg Cook of Atlanta, in a vetting process largely shielded from public view.
The emails that members of a search panel exchanged about Cook's qualifications were uncovered through a public-records request by The Advocate. Members also met with Cook privately to avoid having to post notice of the interviews as public meetings. He lasted only a few months in his job.
Neither the RTA's attorney, Sundiata Haley, nor its board president, Flozell Daniels, was available Wednesday to discuss how the board came to its latest decision.
But in a statement, Daniels thanked Augustine for his service.
"We wish Mr. Augustine well and look forward to working with Mr. Simpson to help carry out the initiatives of the Strategic Mobility Plan," Daniels wrote.
Fred Neal Jr., whom Mayor LaToya Cantrell appointed to the board last year, referred questions about voting rules to Haley. But Neal said he spoke with Simpson after Tuesday's meeting and was impressed by his 30-year career in the transit industry.
"He has a strong operational background, and as chair of the board's Operations and Administration Committee, I appreciate that," Neal said.
Augustine, 61, is leaving New Orleans for a senior vice president role within Transdev's national operation as the RTA works to bring its administrative team in-house.
That decision, made last year, marks a major shift in the way public transit has been run in New Orleans in recent years. Since 2009, Augustine has served as the agency's public face, while answering to his private firm's bosses and the volunteer board of directors of the RTA, a public agency.
Critics said that arrangement resulted in little public oversight of an agency that provides 19 million rides to residents and tourists every year.
But within months, the agency plans to hire Transdev or another firm to manage only its operations and maintenance, leaving its administration to a team of public employees reporting only to the RTA board.
Simpson's role thus could be short-lived. Transdev officials on Wednesday highlighted his experience managing another public-private arrangement, that of a Transdev-operated streetcar service in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Transit System is otherwise publicly run.
"He will be a great addition to our team as the RTA prepares for its next chapter in improving public transit in New Orleans," wrote Mike Setzer, president of Transdev's transit division.
Simpson, who could not be reached for comment, also has worked for New York City's Metro North rail service and as a paratransit director in Nassau County, New York. He has been superintendent of bus operations in Charlotte and worked on streetcars in Atlanta before launching Milwaukee's streetcar service in November.
Setzer specifically referenced the RTA board's "approval" of Simpson, a move Transdev spokeswoman Taslin Alfonzo said is required anytime Transdev makes a senior management change.
An agenda item for Tuesday's meeting called for a closed-door discussion of "D. Franklyn Simpson," which members conducted before voting to adjourn the otherwise public meeting.
According to the state attorney general’s website, a public body “cannot take any poll, straw vote, or final or binding action in executive session.”
If Daniels asked members to submit their votes in writing later, that too would be illegal, as all votes members make “shall be viva voce,” or live voice, “and shall be recorded in the minutes, journal or other official, written proceedings of the body, which shall be a public document,” the law reads.
Simpson is supposed to replace Augustine on March 18.