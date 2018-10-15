Cogsdale Corp., the company that created the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board’s billing software, sought Monday to deflect blame for widespread billing problems at the agency, with company officials saying the public utility never contacted the firm about problems.

They also said none of their other customers have seen similar issues.

The Canadian firm instead told members of the City Council that high turnover at the utility meant employees did not know how to properly use the software.

The hearing before the council’s Public Works Committee did little to shed new light on the exact cause of the persistent problems with overcharging and other billing errors that the S&WB has been struggling with in the two years since Cogsdale’s software was put in place.

“We have over 200 customers, and we haven’t seen these issues,” Cogsdale Director of Professional Services Judy Wells said. She declined to name those other utilities or municipalities, citing confidentiality clauses in their agreements.

Wells said the company first learned about the extent of the billing problems at the S&WB from media reports. The first time it received an official request for help was in a letter from the City Council over the summer, she said.

The S&WB itself had not reached out for help before then, she said.

That the utility’s former leadership never asked for help, even as thousands of customers grappled with inflated bills, was met with incredulity from council members.

“So, at no point in time in the past year did you get a call from the S&WB?” Councilman Jason Williams asked.

S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said after the meeting that the utility had been speaking with Cogsdale about the problems since February or March, several months before the council’s letter. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

In recent months, the S&WB did bring in Cogsdale personnel to examine the system and try to fix the ongoing problems.

Cogsdale officials were also on hand during the initial roll-out of the system in October 2016, and extra staff were assigned to ensure bills were correct, Wells said. She estimated that at the time the system went live, less than 5 percent of the bills were incorrect.

But over the past year, thousands of customers have contested their bills, often citing massively inflated charges.

Wells described the training given to S&WB employees before the roll-out of the new billing system as some of the most extensive she’s seen during her time at Cogsdale, but the staff was slower to adapt to it than expected, she said.

In addition, turnover at the utility, both among the front-line workers and the managers who supervise them, may have contributed to problems, she said.

Monday's hearing yielded few answers for exactly where the problem with the billing system lies.

Cogsdale does not plan to file a report on what the company believes went wrong with the billing system, officials said.

S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban, who started at the utility last month, said an evaluation being done by Utiliworks, another contractor, through the end of the year could point to some specific problems.

In the meantime, the S&WB is implementing a few changes to the software aimed at reducing billing problems.

As now set up, the software flags bills that show significant increases over previous months, allowing employees to put those on hold while the charges are investigated.

Korban said changes are being made to the software to allow the S&WB to track which employees are approving the sending out pf those bills. This can help pinpoint whether specific workers are signing off on bills they shouldn’t be.

“That’s how I can hold them accountable,” Korban said.

The S&WB also has stopped using an algorithm developed by previous utility officials and Cogsdale that was designed to estimate bills when a meter is not actually read. That algorithm has been blamed for some of the overcharges seen by customers.

The S&WB has since switched to estimating residential customers’ bills at a flat 100 gallons of water a day when there is no meter reading. But that’s now being done by hand until Cogsdale can finish implementing a change in the software to record the estimated usage automatically, Korban said.