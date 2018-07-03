Rainy weather this week has kept some customers away from fireworks stands in unincorporated St. Tammany Parish, one of the places in the metro area where it's legal to buy and sell them.
But despite the dampening effect of the weather, Daniel Fuselier, an assistant manager at Crazy J's Fireworks near Covington, remained optimistic that sales this Fourth of July will meet expectations.
“We typically do most of our business day of,” he said. “During that day we usually sell a lot of smaller items and boxes with a lot of variety. Kids care less about what they are lighting and more about lighting anything at all."
Other dealers have a less sunny outlook.
“There are a few different factors that affect business,” said Stephan Adams, the manager of Pearson’s Fireworks. “Over the last two years, the weather and the day of the week the Fourth falls on have made sales a bit lower than normal.”
Those factors may not make much of a difference inside Covington's city limits, where the ban on shooting fireworks was recently lifted. Residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks for three days in July and three days around New Year's Eve, but it remains illegal to sell them.
Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz said New Year's Eve celebrations under the new rules went well. He expects the same to be true this holiday, as long as people keep safety in mind and keep an eye on their children.
While Covington has relaxed its rules, selling and shooting fireworks both remain illegal in other St. Tammany municipalities, including Abita Springs, Madisonville, Mandeville and Slidell. The town of Pearl River, by contrast, allows their use and sale, as fireworks stands there attest.
But enforcement is another matter.
Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker said the fact that fireworks are available at stands right outside the city limits is a factor.
“It wouldn’t be practical for police to go out and write summonses for violations,” Sticker said. “We usually respond to complaints, usually by telling whoever is breaking the law to put their fireworks away.”
In the greater New Orleans area, fireworks are allowed in St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Plaquemines parishes, as well as Gretna, Jean Lafitte and Grand Isle. They are banned in New Orleans and the rest of Jefferson Parish.