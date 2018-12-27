The bout of rain, wind and flooding that rocked the New Orleans area Thursday had a silver lining: a 10,000-pound food donation to a local food bank.
A power outage at Trader Joe's Metairie store lasting for most of the day prompted company officials to donate roughly 10,000 pounds of perishable food to Second Harvest Food Bank.
Officials with the food bank, which helps feed the hungry in the New Orleans area, said they were able to haul in frozen items plus foods that need refrigeration, like milk and cheese.
“It was great. They called us right away,” said spokesman Jay Vise, who added that Trader Joe’s has often donated to the food bank in situations other than emergencies.
“That type of highly nutritious and perishable food is often difficult to procure,” said Melanie McGuire, the food bank’s chief impact officer. “Any time we’re able to rescue that sort of food, particularly at a time when people are really stretching their budget, it’s really helpful.”
The Metairie Trader Joe's location is one of only two in Louisiana. The first Trader Joe's in Louisiana opened in Baton Rouge in 2013.