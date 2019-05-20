Two St. Charles Parish water towers scheduled for demolition won’t go down until the Mississippi River does.
Those two are part of the three water towers in St. Charles Parish that have sat unused for the past 10 months, with plans to tear them down over concerns the towers had become obsolete and would pose a safety hazard if left standing.
The plan was for those towers to come down some time this summer, parish Waterworks Director Robbie Brou said, but demolition has been delayed indefinitely for the towers in St. Rose and Montz, which are close to a Mississippi River that is now in its longest continuous stretch above flood stage in recorded history.
The other tower, at Des Allemands, will not have a restriction on its demolition.
The parish now uses just one water tower — located in Taft — as a backup in case of a drop in water pressure. The other towers were no longer needed because of improvements to the water system with it relying more on pumps than water towers, Brou said.
Those towers, constructed between 1968 and 1972, had been a headache for Brou since he started as waterworks director in 1995. He said they had never worked properly, and the parish saw a noticeable rise in water quality once they were taken out of the system.
Parish officials had also said without maintenance going forward, the towers would be at risk of falling and cause a safety hazard.
On Monday, the parish council agreed to enter into a $167,500 contract with Ashley Savarino Unlimited Construction for the towers’ demolition.
Brou said a meeting will be held with the contractor at some point in mid-June at which point demolition can go forward at Des Allemands.
A notice to proceed will be given for the Montz and St. Rose towers when parish officials say the river has fallen to a safe level.
Meteorologists expect the river to remain above flood stage well into summer.