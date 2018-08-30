The Office of Motor Vehicles location at 100 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in New Orleans will reopen Friday after being closed for three days because of a plumbing issue.
The office, which is on the southwest corner of Veterans and Pontchartrain Boulevard, had been without water since Tuesday, when nearby work by the Sewerage & Water Board knocked out water service to the building.
The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, which oversees the Office of Motor Vehicles, said Thursday that water has been restored and the building will reopen Friday morning.