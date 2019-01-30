The two sides at odds over a proposed six-story condominium tower in Old Metairie have drafted an agreement that would cap the building's height at 45 feet, down from the 60-foot limit approved last year by the Jefferson Parish Council.
Carey Wicker, who has led the group of neighbors opposing a 60-foot, six-story building, said the agreement with developer Jim Hall still awaits the approval of a number of residents, who will meet Monday to discuss it.
But he noted in a message to neighbors that the deal ensures the project will be entirely residential and that it would allow them to sue if the agreement is violated. He pointed out that commercial development around the site at North Labarre and Metairie roads can be as high as 45 feet.
"I believe that all things considered, this is a favorable result which benefits us all," he wrote.
The deal, which doesn't specify a number of floors and would keep the project at its existing footprint, will ultimately need to be approved by the Parish Council.
The project created controversy last month when marketing materials for the project emerged showing a six-story building, which at 60 feet would have been much taller than anything in the surrounding area. It would include ground-level parking and its 15 units, at just under 3,000 square feet each, would sell for close to $1 million each.
Residents said the building's height made it out of character for the neighborhood and that they had been told during a rezoning process a year earlier that the building would be only three stories. They soon produced a parish planning document from a year ago stating that.
At the request of Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, the council was poised to send the matter back to the Planning Advisory Board when Hall denied he had ever told anyone the building would have only three stories.
He said Old Metairie Condominiums was always slated to be six floors, and he pointed out that the planning document was generated by someone on the parish's staff, not by him or his architects. And regardless of the number of stories, the zoning always allowed the building to be 60 feet tall, he said.
The council deferred voting to send the matter back to the board, and Hall sued the parish in state district court.
Van Vrancken, who represents the district where the condos will be built, said the council won't take up the matter until residents have had time to discuss the compromise and decide whether it is acceptable.
"Before I’m ready to take a position on it, it’s important that this discussion occurs," she said.
The original ordinance to send the rezoning back to the planning board is still on the agenda and could be amended to incorporate the deal, but it remains to be seen whether that will happen at the council's meeting next week. Van Vrancken said that if the residents need more time, it would be deferred again to allow for it.
Hall could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He has declined to speak with the media throughout the entire controversy, and it is not clear whether he intends to reduce the size or number of condos in the building.