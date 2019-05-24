Harahan City Councilman Jason Asbill has withdrawn a proposal to add a fee to residential and commercial water bills to pay for raises and new hires in the city's cash-strapped Fire Department, saying strong public opposition to the plan indicates that asking for a property tax increase is a better way to go.
The measure, which was withdrawn at the City Council meeting Thursday night, initially enjoyed the support of Mayor Tim Baudier and at least a majority of the council members, but had drawn stiff opposition from some residents who said they should have the right to vote on the issue.
There have also been complaints that the fee, which was to be $40 per unit per month for residents and $60 for businesses, was too high and had not been properly justified by the department.
The service fee would have more than tripled the Fire Department's budget to $3.3 million. Fire Chief Todd St. Cyr and the proposal's backers on the council said the eye-popping size of the increase was simply a reflection of how far behind its peers the department had fallen.
As opposition continued to mount, Asbill said earlier this month that the council would look into putting a millage on the ballot that would allow it to roll back the fee. After a public meeting two weeks ago, it became clear the proposal was a non-starter.
“It was just a proposal, and we put it out there for discussion,” Asbill said. “The citizens came out and discussed it, and it was obvious they would be opposed to any fee that would be imposed on them by ordinance. They wanted to have a say in that decision.”
Asbill proposed the ordinance because he said the department, with an annual budget of $972,000, has not gotten a significant funding increase in years and is in danger of losing the few firefighters it has left. The department has a dozen firefighters, including the chief and the assistant chief, and it's been 13 years since they got a cost-of-living raise.
Chief Todd St. Cyr said his firefighters — some of whom are still at their entry-level salaries of less than $28,000 per year despite being there for seven, 10 and 13 years — are considering leaving for other jobs.
Under the proposal, those three firefighters' salaries would jump to $35,802, $37,993 and $40,319, respectively.
The chief's salary would increase from from $54,000 to $89,704, which drew some complaints, though St. Cyr said fire chiefs in Kenner and East Jefferson make more than $100,000.
The increase also would have funded the hiring of 21 new firefighters.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends four firefighters per truck on a call. The Harahan Fire Department can only staff three per shift, and often has to send one firefighter per truck to get the equipment to a scene.
In addition, aging equipment needs to be replaced, and the department has a leaky, water-damaged station. The scuttled proposal would have put $400,000 per year toward capital expenditures.
Asbill said it will likely be next spring before a millage is put on the ballot. Even if the council rushed it through and put it before voters in the fall, a new property tax still wouldn't take effect until 2021.
In order to generate the $2.3 million in revenue that the service fee would have provided, the millage would have to be set at 15 mills, though it is likely a lower amount will end up on the ballot. The goal, Asbill said, is to ask for what it seems likely voters will approve, and that will take time to determine.