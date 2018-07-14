Animal Care Specialist Malinda Chambers feeds a herd of Alpaca, a domesticated South American species similar to llamas, at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018, as they roam inside a new habitat near the Jaguar Jungle, which will be reopened Friday March 23.
Animal Care Specialist Malinda Chambers feeds a herd of Alpaca, a domesticated South American species similar to llamas, at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018, as they roam inside a new habitat near the Jaguar Jungle, which will be reopened Friday March 23.
Animal Care Specialist Malinda Chambers feeds a herd of Alpaca, a domesticated South American species similar to llamas, at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018, as they roam inside a new habitat near the Jaguar Jungle, which will be reopened Friday March 23.
The exhibit also features a children's play area and climbing structure.
WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT JAGUARS
Jaguars are the largest feline species native to North and South America -- the third largest in the world -- and "will eat almost any vertebrate," including dogs, deer, snakes, fish and horses, says a fact page about the animal from the zoo.
The population of jaguars globally is in rapid decline and hunting of them is largely prohibited.
The jaguar is known for its ability to bite through the thick skull of armored reptiles, according to the zoo.
Jaguars typically live in the wild in dry grassland and dense forests from the Southwestern United States and as south as Argentine.
The Audubon Zoo is opening the 'Criaturas de la Noche' (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, where guests can get a glimpse of life after nightfall in a 42-foot, transparent flyway filled with more than 200 SebaÕs short-tailed bats like the two seen here eating on a banana in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018.
The Audubon Zoo is opening the 'Criaturas de la Noche' (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, where guests can get a glimpse of life after nightfall including the common vampire bat that is seen here drinking cow's blood in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Audubon Zoo Assistant Curator of Jaguar Jungle Dominique Fleitas cleans the windows the 'Criaturas de la Noche' (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, where guests can get a glimpse of life after nightfall in a 42-foot, transparent flyway filled with more than 200 Seba's short-tailed bats in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018. The exhibit opens Friday.
Animal Care Specialist Malinda Chambers feeds a herd of Alpaca, a domesticated South American species similar to llamas, at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018, as they roam inside a new habitat near the Jaguar Jungle, which will be reopened Friday March 23.
The Audubon Zoo is opening the 'Criaturas de la Noche' (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, where guests can get a glimpse of life after nightfall including the common vampire bat that is seen here drinking cow's blood in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018.
The Audubon Zoo is opening the 'Criaturas de la Noche' (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, where guests can get a glimpse of life after nightfall including the common vampire bat that is seen here drinking cow's blood in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Animal Care Specialist Malinda Chambers feeds a herd of Alpaca, a domesticated South American species similar to llamas, at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018, as they roam inside a new habitat near the Jaguar Jungle, which will be reopened Friday March 23.
The Audubon Zoo is opening the 'Criaturas de la Noche' (Creatures of the Night) Bat House, where guests can get a glimpse of life after nightfall in a 42-foot, transparent flyway filled with more than 200 Seba's short-tailed bats like one seen here eating on a banana in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Animal Care Specialist Malinda Chambers feeds a herd of Alpaca, a domesticated South American species similar to llamas, at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 22, 2018, as they roam inside a new habitat near the Jaguar Jungle, which will be reopened Friday March 23.