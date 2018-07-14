An escaped jaguar has shined a light in a typically dark area of the Audubon Zoo: The Jaguar Jungle.

An adult jaguar escaped its enclosure Saturday morning, killing six animals -- four alpaca, an emu and a fox -- before it was captured nearly an hour later.

+10 'Tragic loss' at Audubon Zoo after jaguar gets loose, kills six other zoo animals; zoo to reopen Sunday The Audubon Zoo said it would be closed Saturday after an adult jaguar escaped its enclosure and killed several animals. The zoo announced the incident in a press release Saturday morning.

Here's what to know about the big cat and its New Orleans home:

WHAT IS THE JAGUAR JUNGLE?

The exhibit is a glass-fronted area of the Audubon Zoo, where the "most sacred animals in Mayan Lore" reside in a "Misty Mayan rainforest" setting, according to a page describing the exhibit.

The exhibit, reopened in March after renovations, also features a "nocturnal house" with more than 200 Seba's short-tailed bats and other small creatures.

Alpacas, several of which were killed this morning, are also allowed to roam free near the Jaguar Jungle. Alpacas are domesticated animals from South America that are similar to llamas.

The Jaguar Jungle is located toward the back of zoo across from the Louisiana Swamp and Pelicans Nest exhibits.

The exhibit also features a children's play area and climbing structure.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT JAGUARS

Jaguars are the largest feline species native to North and South America -- the third largest in the world -- and "will eat almost any vertebrate," including dogs, deer, snakes, fish and horses, says a fact page about the animal from the zoo.

The population of jaguars globally is in rapid decline and hunting of them is largely prohibited.

The jaguar is known for its ability to bite through the thick skull of armored reptiles, according to the zoo.

Jaguars typically live in the wild in dry grassland and dense forests from the Southwestern United States and as south as Argentine.