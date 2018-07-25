Keep an eye out for coyotes, especially if you're the owner of a small pet.

Video shared on Facebook shows one animals stalking Old Metairie neighborhoods that back up to the railroad tracks, causing concern to owners. The invaders have killed three cats and a dog in recent weeks, according to residents.

The video shows one such coyote, carrying about a cat or similar small animal.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Recent coyote sightings have ranged from the area around Mulberry and Sena drives west to West Livingston Place.

Coyotes often live on the fringes of human civilization, and sightings aren’t rare. Animal control experts say they don’t pose a problem unless they are acting aggressively, are spotted out during the day or have lost their natural fear of humans.

Jefferson Parish has posted literature online explaining how to use “hazing” techniques to drive coyotes away from populated areas.

Recent dog and cat killings by one or more coyotes terrify some in Old Metairie One or more coyotes are stalking the Old Metairie neighborhoods that back up to the railroad tracks. The invaders have killed three cats and a…

Information from The Advocate staff writer Chad Calder was used in this report.