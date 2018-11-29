New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been named vice-chairwoman of the infrastructure task force for the influential U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Her role with the organization will offer her a national platform as she continues to advocate for more funding to fix New Orleans' crumbling infrastructure, including the embattled Sewerage and Water Board.
“As New Orleans makes the pivot from post-Katrina recovery to an emphasis on resilience, infrastructure remains a top priority in keeping our residents safe, secure and thriving,” Cantrell said.
New Orleans' infrastructure woes were infamously displayed in August, 2017, when a deluge overwhelmed inoperable pumps and turbines and flooded homes and businesses.
In a bid to right its ship, Cantrell has hired a new executive director at the S&WB, former Milwaukee Public Works Commissioner Ghassan Korban. She has also pitched an idea to divert more local tax revenue to help pay for drainage and other infrastructure, though that plan has run into opposition from the city's tourism industry and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Though the city recently netted $2 billion in FEMA aid for the repair of about 400 pothole-ridden roads and the cracked pipes beneath them, officials have said that about $9 billion is actually needed to make the city's streets whole.
“Infrastructure is vital to the survival and success of our nation’s urban centers, as crumbling roads, buildings and systems threaten to compromise metropolitan growth," Cantrell said. "I will work with my fellow mayors across the country to seek out innovative ideas and approaches to strengthen our infrastructure and lead our cities forward.”
Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles serves as infrastructure task force chairman. The nonpartisan mayors’ conference draws its 1,408 members from cities with 30,000 or more residents and works with federal officials on policies that impact cities.
Five New Orleans mayors have held the conference's top leadership spot, including former Mayor Mitch Landrieu.