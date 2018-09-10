Simulated gunfire special effects will take place in the Lower Ninth Ward Tuesday as part of filming for an episode of CBS' popular TV series "NCIS: New Orleans."
The sequence being filmed involved the simulated gunfire will take place on the 1100 block of Sister Street between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The New Orleans Police Department and New Orleans Fire Department will supervise the filming, and it is being done with the knowledge and cooperation of the Orleans Parish Film Office.
Residents in the area are encouraged to contact Carroll Morton with the Orleans Parish Film Office at 504-658-4315 or "NCIS: New Orleans" Location Manager Evan Eastham at 504-662-1678 if needed.