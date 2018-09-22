When the executive director of a New Orleans nonprofit dedicated to helping people after they leave prison asks for grant money, she sometimes hits a snag.
Potential donors will tell her they can’t give money to a group that’s staffed by the formerly incarcerated. One even rescinded an offer that already had been made.
“It sort of felt like: What along the way made you not realize who we are?” said Kelly Orians, the executive director of Rising Foundations.
But Rising Foundations and its better-known sister organization, the First 72+, received a vote of confidence last week from two big names.
On Monday, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced that the New Orleans groups are among the finalists for a $1 million grant. By the end of the year, the two mega-donors will select 10 out of the 20 finalists to receive the seven-figure sum.
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
The money could prove transformative for a partnership that has grown in prominence as Louisiana reduces its prison population, once the highest per capita in the world.
The sister nonprofits have a combined annual budget of $650,000. The groups hope to add more transitional housing, expand to Baton Rouge and Shreveport, and hire a development director if they receive the grant, Orians said.
The First 72+ in particular has become a major player in the city’s re-entry scene in the four years since it opened a transitional house for newly released inmates on Perdido Street, just across from the city's jail, known as the Orleans Justice Center.
The group's name echoes the critical three-day period when people are released after months or years locked up. The first 72 hours can often be crucial in determining whether they will return to a life of crime or keep to the straight and narrow.
The First 72+ pushes the latter path with short-term housing, peer counseling, legal services and help on matters as small as getting a driver’s license.
Meanwhile, Rising Foundations offers long-term assistance through a communal loan fund, financial literacy training and a small-business incubator. The organizations share an office and many staffers.
Most of the staffers have unusual résumés for the nonprofit sector. Except for Orians, everyone who works for the two organizations has spent time in prison.
The Rockefeller and Zuckerberg grant initiative is aimed at helping low-income communities, but few if any of the other finalists have former prisoners in leadership roles.
Orians said she hopes the groups’ selection as a finalist will send a signal to other philanthropists.
“If we’re not spending money on the people who are surviving that social injustice, that really feels like not just a missed opportunity but unwise and unfair,” Orians said.
The groups are set to receive a site visit from the donor organizations in the next few weeks. The grant recipients will be announced in December.