Headed down Esplanade Avenue near the French Quarter this week? Be prepared to find an alternate route.
Filming for the show "NCIS: New Orleans" will have a portion of the roadway straddling the edge of the Marigny and the French Quarter closed for about five hours on Wednesday and Thursday.
The road closure will encompass the 900 and 1000 blocks of Esplanade from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and be overseen by the New Orleans Police Department.
The CBS drama starring Scott Bakula is currently in its fifth season.