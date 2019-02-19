NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

"Aftershocks" -- The NCIS team partners with several federal agencies to track a sniper who is targeting crowded events in the city. Also, FBI Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (new cast member Vanessa Ferlito) arrives to investigate Pride and his team, on the third season premiere of NCIS: New Orleans, Tuesday, Sept. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L-R: Lucas Black as Special Agent Christopher LaSalle, CCH Pounder as Dr. Loretta Wade, and Scott Bakula as Special Agent Dwayne Pride Photo: Skip Bolen/CBS ©2016 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTOs BY SKIP BOLEN CBS < p>

Headed down Esplanade Avenue near the French Quarter this week? Be prepared to find an alternate route. 

Filming for the show "NCIS: New Orleans" will have a portion of the roadway straddling the edge of the Marigny and the French Quarter closed for about five hours on Wednesday and Thursday. 

The road closure will encompass the 900 and 1000 blocks of Esplanade from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and be overseen by the New Orleans Police Department. 

The CBS drama starring Scott Bakula is currently in its fifth season. 

NCIS: New Orleans production crew's rude antics spur call for new filming rules in state

View comments