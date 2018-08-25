On Saturday afternoon, the Alvar Library in New Orleans was packed with gung-ho little patrons who listened to drag queens Vanessa Carr and Blazen Haven read well-known children’s books about acceptance and happiness, such as “Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses” and “Fancy Nancy.”
Parents, too, participated. As a grown character in “Fancy Nancy” showed off in front of a mirror, Haven, 27, asked, “How many moms have twirled in front of a mirror?” A few men also raised their hands. “Oh, OK. And how many dads?” she asked.
After Haven finished, Carr, 58, asked the group, “And what’s the moral of that story?” Dressed in a red ballgown and blonde wig, Carr nodded and smiled indulgently at children who got the right answer. “That’s right — ‘Be yourself.’ And don’t be afraid to wear glitter.”
Carr ended the reading with an acknowledgment of the ongoing controversy about Drag Queen Storytime in Lafayette.
“Your presence here speaks loudly to anyone who thinks that it’s terrible to see drag queens reading to children,” Carr told the crowd, which filled the small library in the Bywater neighborhood and spilled out the front door. “You guys have shown us a lot of love today, and we thank you. Now make sure you support the Alvar Library.”
In response, one mom yelled, “We love you!” and the crowd burst into applause.
“Everyone who loves it, really loves it,” said drag queen Laveau Contraire, who premiered the concept of drag queens reading stories locally last year at the Hubbell Library in Algiers.
But, as became clear recently, those who don’t love it really can’t see its appeal. In the Lafayette dust-up, which has gained national attention, Mayor Joel Robideaux said he might try to cancel the first Drag Queen Storytime, which is scheduled to be held in a public library there in October.
By contrast, the event has been embraced locally, said Caitrin Gladow, 39, who has taken her three young children to readings at Hubbell and now Alvar.
“It’s New Orleans. Nobody bats an eyelash at seeing someone in costume,” she said. “The story time is always packed in Algiers, and it was packed here today.”
Andrea O’Steen, 42, who brought her toddler daughter, was thrilled to hear about the concept. “I thought it was the best thing ever,” she said. “Who better to tell a story than someone who looks and acts over the top?”
In June, Contraire, who works as a music teacher, gave a presentation about the concept at the American Library Association's annual conference in New Orleans with the Hubbell Library's manager, Seale Paterson.
The idea began in San Francisco in 2015. From there, it spread to cities across the nation, with drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, bookstores and schools.
Saturday’s event was one of 83 story hours this month in New Orleans Public Library facilities across the city, a library spokesman said.
“I heard about (the concept) and asked a few story time moms, who were enthusiastic,” Paterson said, adding that those mothers then pushed her to implement the idea at the Algiers library. “It made sense, because drag queens are performers. And kids in New Orleans are used to costumes, glitter and wigs,” she said.
“I’ve never had to explain drag to a child,” Contraire said. “We’ve all played dress-up or make-believe or pretend. And it’s really about hyper-expression, being over the top and seeing that the sky is the limit. Drag Queen Storytime really opens those doors.”
For Carr, the concept is rooted in the history of activism and philanthropy that has long been a part of drag communities across the nation.
In New Orleans, the drag community works together to raise money and volunteer for local homeless shelters, food pantries and libraries, said Carr, a lifelong educator who first asked librarians about story hour after she read at a “Family Pride” event during the Gay Pride festival last year and saw how captivated the children were.
“You know how children are fascinated with princesses," Carr said. "Well, drag queens are like princesses on steroids.”