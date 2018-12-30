If you’ve heard that methamphetamine in Louisiana comes with the Zika virus, well, that’s fake news.

The meth is just meth.

But word spread quickly over the weekend saying otherwise, thanks to a post on the official Facebook page of the Harahan Police Department.

The post said that meth recently bought in Louisiana had been found with Zika, which can cause serious birth defects.

It urged all meth users to “Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free. If you're not comfortable coming to us, an officer will be glad to come to you and test your meth in the privacy of your home.”

Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker acknowledged Sunday that the post was just a stunt to raise awareness of drug abuse and that it’s not actually possible to have Zika virus in methamphetamine.

Walker said his department got the idea for the post from other law enforcement agencies that made essentially the same announcement over the past year, with police in Alabama, Ohio and New Jersey all doing so, according to media reports.

As for Harahan’s post, Walker admitted Sunday that it had garnered a lot more attention than anticipated. He said the post had already gotten over 300,000 views and been mentioned in news publications around the world.

Not everybody got the joke — or thought it was funny, at least.

“I am concerned about the information that is disseminated to the community and our surrounding communities, and how they are getting their information,” said Tina Miceli, mayor of Harahan. “I don’t want residents afraid without having information.”

Monday is Miceli’s last day in office. She and Walker have been at odds for many months over the Police Department's finances and other issues in the Jefferson Parish community.

Such critical reactions were few and far between on social media, though, even though the post didn’t include a disclaimer, as some other departments put on their Facebook posts.

As of Sunday afternoon, no one had brought in their meth for testing despite the police offer of being available “24/7/365,” Walker said.

Rafael Goyeneche, president of the watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, said that posts like the one put up Saturday have long been used by law enforcement as tools against naïve lawbreakers.

“If somebody is gullible enough to believe that … I don’t see anything sinister with it,” he said.

Goyeneche said a similar example is when authorities lure fugitives to come out of hiding by announcing they’ve won $1 million, leading to their arrest.

In this case, things were just done online.

“I think when you’re dealing with social media you’re going to see law enforcement use that as a tool,” Goyeneche said. “It’s essentially achieving a worthwhile purpose.”

He added that there was nothing illegal about putting the post on the official Facebook page for Harahan police, and that “I don’t see anything inappropriate with it.”

In any case, the post has certainly achieved its goal, Walker said, of being “attention getting.”

He said the hope is that anyone with a drug problem who reads it will take a moment to think about the dangers of illegal drugs. That’s what he defines as a success.

Whether anyone will actually heed the post and bring their meth to police, Walker isn’t hopeful.

But “you never know,” he said.