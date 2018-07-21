Ever wondered what pure joy looks like? The expression on the face of 12-year-old Adara Ledet at the return of her stolen tricycle would be a good place to start.

Slidell Police shared video of them returning the tricycle, along with some other goodies, after it had been stolen from the special needs child, then returned earlier this week.

The modified, $2,000 tricycle was stolen off the back of the family's camper last Sunday when someone took a bolt cutter to the chains that secured it. The tricycle features a seat belt and special pedals designed to strap in Adara's feet.

The tricycle was returned on Tuesday by an anonymous person, who was not involved in the theft, a day after police and media outlets broadcasted it had been stolen.

The thief has not been identified.

"I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that you didn’t know this was a bike specifically made for a 12-year-old special-needs girl. If you have a heart or a conscience, return it. If not, I can assure you, we will find you," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal in a news release Monday.

Officers raced Adara around the parking lot at police headquarters, and presented her with a flag and a new license plate with the bike, both of which were not returned with the tricycle.

Adara, who is non-verbal, received the tricycle last November with the help of Ambucs, an organization that provides bicycles for special-needs children.

"It’s built for her and will grow with her for a number of years," her mother, Georgina, said. "We let her run around the campgrounds on it. She races with her little cousins; it makes her equal with them."