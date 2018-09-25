After a man was killed during a race after losing control of his vehicle at speeds of over 200 mph, a statement from the race said the organization is "heartbroken," according to a report from WWL-TV.

Jeff Hagaman, a well known racer from Granite City, North Carolina, was pronounced dead on scene after the crash. Graphic video that has since been removed from Facebook shows the vehicle travelling at the extreme speed before crossing the finish line and flipping out of control Saturday morning. The race was a single-vehicle, time trial event.

The video below has been trimmed to omit the crash at the end of Hagaman's run. It's unclear what exactly caused the car go out of control, but a cloud of smoke and debris from the vehicle could be seen flying high above it before it eventually rolled to a stop.

Can't see video below? Click here.

"WannaGOFAST is heartbroken over the death of a racer that occurred at the NOLA Motorsports Park on Saturday morning. The racer had participated in many WannaGOFAST events over the years and was part of our extended family. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends," read the statement to WWL-TV by race promoter Blake Hutchison.

The remainder of the event, billed as a way for competitors to "take their vehicle’s top speed ... without the restrictions of speed limits," was cancelled after the crash.

Hagaman was driving a high-performance Nissan GT-R, shown in images provided to The Advocate, during the crash at NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale.

"NOLA Motorsports Park offers its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family of the driver. They will be in our thoughts and prayers," read a statement from the park following the crash.

Many onlookers took to social media to address the state of the track, which they said was subpar in the slowdown area where the vehicle went out of control. Neither the track nor organizer has commented on the track's conditions.

The news spread swiftly within racing communities in North Carolina and across the circuits where Hagaman was a frequent competitor.

Photographer Wes Taylor said he knew Hagaman through racing, and he joined the Hagaman family out for dinner after a recent victory in Heavens Landing, Georgia.

"[He was] a super nice guy, and his wife and kids were always there to support him in the hobby that he loved and enjoyed so much," Taylor said.