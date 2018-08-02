Crews removing the pedestal of the P.G.T. Beauregard statue near City Park have found a time capsule buried when the monument was first being erected in 1913, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office.

City Park donated the time capsule to the State Museum, which Nungesser oversees, and officials plan to open the capsule Friday morning, according to a news release.

The release says that news reports at the time indicate that the time capsule contains: a Confederate States seal; Confederate and United States flags; photos of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, other officials and Confederate monuments; copies of the daily papers and badges and souvenirs related to the Confederacy.

The Beauregard statue was taken down last year, one of four Jim Crow-era monuments that were removed by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration. However, City Park only just began removing the pedestal the equestrian statue stood on last month.

