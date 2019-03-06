Kenner firefighters put out two blazes at residences in less than 12 hours — one Tuesday night and one Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the City of Kenner.
Firefighters responded to the first incident shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, after a four-plex caught fire in the 2900 block of Illinois Avenue — a dead end street.
Fire was located in one apartment of the two-story building, and was under control within 30 minutes, according to officials.
Everyone escaped the building after a man encouraged residents to evacuate, officials said, and the fire was declared out at 8 p.m.
Another call of a structure fire came in at 6 a.m. Wednesday, after a caller reported he could see smoke a block away from the residence in the 400 block of Taylor Street, according to the news release.
About 40 firefighters were involved with extinguishing the blaze, which was put out by 7:43 a.m, officials said.
Kenner Emergency Management, East Jefferson EMS and the American Red Cross was also involved with both scenes, and the Red Cross helped aid in evacuating the apartment building in the first fire, according to the news release.
“Our thanks go to Fire Chief Brad Migliore and his department for responding to Kenner when the city needs assistance. We train together and it saves lives, as it did last night and today,” Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn said.