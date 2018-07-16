Jefferson Parish's two animal shelters are at capacity and officials are begging for people to come and adopt some of the animals, especially dogs, said Robin Beaulieu, the shelters' director.
The situation is so dire that some adoptable dogs have had to be euthanized because there is no space, she said Monday.
Beaulieu pleaded for people to adopt a pet from one of the two shelters, both of which can hold about 100 dogs.
"We're so full," she said. "Intake is through the roof."
The problem is especially acute at the West Bank shelter, but both shelters have been running at close to capacity for more than a week, she said.
"Historically, summer has been a busy time," she said. Sometimes, shelter workers are able to shift animals between the east and west bank shelters depending on space, but that has been impossible this month because both shelters are so full.
The majority of dogs brought to the shelter are "bully mixes," a group that includes American bulldogs, pit bulls, mastiffs and Boston terriers, Beaulieu said. Sometimes those breeds give people pause, but shelter workers work hard to socialize the dogs, she said.
"We have really great dogs," she said. "It's not their fault they ended up in a shelter."
The shelters are doing adoptions every day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The fees for adopting a dog come to $67, including a veterinary exam, spaying or neutering, a check for worms, rabies shots, vaccinations and microchipping.
The shelters are running specials for cats at $18, which includes a veterinary exam, vaccinations and checks for feline diseases.