The opening of the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport will be pushed back until the fall, officials said Thursday — the latest in a series of delays for the $1.3 billion building set to replace the existing terminal.

The new terminal was scheduled to open on May 15, but Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole said officials determined it would take several more months to finish work on it.

The announcement is the fourth time the opening date has been pushed back since the plan for the new airport was first approved in 2013.

No single issue was responsible for the latest delay, Dolliole said. Instead, the opening had to be put off because of the domino effect of making changes to accommodate the concessionaires and government tenants that will be housed in the terminal, he said.

Adding new features for the tenants — such as installing additional utility lines when more food service stands wanted full kitchens than originally anticipated — meant pushing back other parts of the project, Dolliole said.

"With something so large and so complex, as schedules are changing and there are tweaks in different areas, there’s constant readjustments to a very complex and fluid project," he said.

As a result, a number of key features of the airport are still being worked on. For example, the installation of elevators and escalators is still in progress, and baggage and information technology systems still have to be tested, Dolliole said.

Given the amount of work that needs to be done, he said, it did not make sense to try to rush to meet the May deadline, especially since the current terminal remains fully functional.

Keeping the old terminal in operation will not affect flight schedules or parking at the airport.

"You want to make sure you get it right on opening day," Dolliole said. "We’re going to be living in it for another 50 to 60 years. A few months' delay is a small price to pay for something that is going to serve us for a long time."

Plans to build the new terminal were approved in 2013, and the project was initially supposed to wrap up by May 2018, just in time for former Mayor Mitch Landrieu to cut the ribbon before leaving office. But that date was already delayed three previous times, most recently to provide additional time to build a new sewage pipe for the terminal.

The project's cost has also ballooned from $650 million to almost $1.3 billion, in part because the original estimate did not include the cost of roadwork needed to access the terminal. The latest delay is not expected to mean a significant increase in the total cost.

Dolliole said officials should be able to set a new opening date as the work progresses.

When the project, on the north side of the airport property in Kenner, is finally completed, it will mark the first time in a decade that an American city has replaced its airport terminal with a new one. The project comes as the airport has set record numbers of passengers for four years straight, with more than 13.1 million travelers passing through it in 2018.

The 972,000-square-foot facility will have 35 gates, the same as the existing terminal, behind a centralized security checkpoint intended to avoid bottlenecks.

Beyond the prestige and improved aesthetics the new facility will bring, officials have also argued for its value on financial grounds. The current terminal's air conditioning and electrical systems are old and inefficient, adding to the airport's yearly bills and potentially presenting it with a massive cost when they would eventually need to be repaired or replaced.

State and local officials also said it was more important that the terminal be done right than that it be done on time.

"I accept the responsibility of making sure that when our new airport opens, it is at 100 percent readiness,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a news release. “The fact is: It is not ready, and there is more work to be done to get us there. I fully support the additional time needed and look forward to opening our new, completely operational facility at its peak on Day One.”

Speaking to reporters in Baton Rouge, Gov. John Bel Edwards said that for this type of project, he "would rather get it right than get it in a hurry."

When the terminal is completed, it will still be years before the road intended to provide easy access to it will open. State officials said in February that a $125 million flyover at Interstate 10 and Loyola Drive will not be done until 2023.

Until that work is done, motorists will use a widened Loyola Drive to get to the new terminal.

While the old terminal remains open, travelers will still be able to access it using the existing I-10 ramp and airport access road.

Staff writer Tyler Bridges contributed to this report.

Can't see video below? Click here.