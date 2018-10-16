Mayor LaToya Cantrell kicked off a series of crime awareness and prevention events in New Orleans on Tuesday by announcing new funding for an effort to curb violent crime in the city that will put conflict-resolution teams in New Orleans neighborhoods and give City Hall new responsibilities.
The $1.5 million Cantrell announced comes from federal grants the city received in the past few months — money that will fund a Cantrell initiative known as “Cure Violence” and city programs that support it.
The violence-reduction model, formerly known as Cease Fire Chicago, was also embraced by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration as a way to curb crime in violent neighborhoods.
Cantrell has separately announced plans to open a trauma clinic within City Hall, have the city operate a victims protection program separate from the one run by District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, and have her office and city contractors offer internships to young people who might otherwise become ensnared in violence.
“Cure Violence will build on the work of Cease Fire, but this is not about a slogan,” Cantrell said at A.L. Davis Park in Central City, one of dozens of sites across the city where annual “Night Out Against Crime” events took place Tuesday.
“It’s about embracing the fact that we need to ‘cure violence’ across the board," the mayor added. "Cure Violence will be about focusing on creating social and behavioral campaigns to reduce violence and attack the problem at its core.”
The mayor first outlined her sweeping crime reduction strategy in August; since then, she has been advised by a gun violence reduction council she convened.
Some of the initiatives she touted — such as putting a clinic in City Hall and creating a new protection program for victims — are new, while others, like the basic functions of Cure Violence, are a holdover from the Landrieu administration.
In a nutshell, the Cure Violence model will send conflict-resolution teams to speak to families of trauma victims at area hospitals, following up with those families later to ensure that violence doesn’t beget more violence. The program will focus on University Medical Center, city Health Director Jennifer Avegno said.
The program also relies on door-to-door canvassing, community events and distribution of its message in schools and through clergy and other community partners. The city has partnered with several schools, mainly in and around Central City, to get the message out.
The teams “are folks that are from the neighborhoods, many of whom have been in (street) life, and they have real credibility,” Avegno said. “They immerse themselves in the neighborhoods and find out what’s going on in the neighborhoods, to ensure that violence doesn’t start.”
About $5 million had been allocated annually from the city’s general fund to pay for Cure Violence and other initiatives remaining from Landrieu’s own plan to combat murder, NOLA For Life.
Cantrell did not say Tuesday whether more funding will be allocated from the general fund to support Cure Violence in the budget proposal she will submit to the City Council by Nov. 1.
But at least $1.5 million in federal grants Cantrell outlined will apparently get her larger vision for crime reduction started. Those grants will all benefit Avegno’s Health Department, which appears to be taking the lead in trying to solve a crime problem Cantrell has called a public health crisis.
About $499,000 will fund the violence reduction partnership, with up to 10 schools in or near Central City working to help stop violent crime before it begins, officials said.
That money comes from the Department of Justice’s STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program, and will help provide training and education on preventing violence and effectively responding to mental health crises.
Another $749,000, three-year award from DOJ will help design and implement the “New Orleans Family Recovery Collaborative,” which will be overseen by Cantrell’s new Office of Youth and Families in City Hall. Cantrell has said she wants that office to oversee help for trauma victims, though she did not detail specific tasks for it Tuesday.
Another $285,000 will continue health care services for the homeless.
Cantrell also said a “meditation room” staffed by chaplains would open later this month at City Hall.
“We have to have all hands on deck as it relates to combating violent crime in our city,” she said. “It’s not just an issue for law enforcement, although they are a key partner in it. But it’s how we build community and care for one another that will help bring about the changes we seek.”