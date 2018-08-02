The owners of the Clearview Shopping Center have bought the adjoining 14-acre property that includes the two-story Sears department store and auto service center and announced an expansion and renovation for the newly expanded property on Thursday.
The Richards family said that Sears will continue operating as it transitions to a smaller space in the building, and that two new buildings will be constructed.
No purchase amount was disclosed.
The purchase gives Clearview's owners another 200,000 square feet of retail space and expands the center, which is at the intersection of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The two new buildings will front on Veterans.
“Over the past 50 years, our family has maintained a commitment to the greater New Orleans area that in many ways runs counter to what we have seen in communities across the U.S., where malls and shopping centers like ours have shifted to non-local operations,” managing partner Thomas Richards said in a news release. “Our acquisition of the Sears site represents the first step in our vision of unlocking the site’s full potential, re-positioning and re-imagining Clearview in a way that has never been possible since Sears and Clearview co-developed the site back in 1968. It is important to the family to maximize the potential of this incredibly attractive site, while keeping it under local operation and control.”
SRSA Commercial Real Estate will lead efforts to attract prime regional and national tenants to the site in connection with its redevelopment.
“Appropriate tenant and use mix will be vital to the long-term success and prosperity of the center,” Richards said.
Clearview's current tenants include Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, the newly remodeled AMC Theatres, Zea Rotisserie & Bar and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar.
