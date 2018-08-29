The Jefferson Parish Council voted unanimously Wednesday to advertise for firms to provide viewing stands for Metairie's Carnival parades. It postponed extending the current contract.

The contract is now held by political consultant Greg Buisson's company, which has stirred up some controversy because of Buisson's outsized influence in Jefferson Parish politics.

In 2015, the council passed an ordinance prohibiting political consultants who worked for parish candidates in the preceding election cycle from doing business with the parish. Buisson said the ordinance unfairly targeted him — and specifically his contract for the viewing stands — and sued.

But his suit was thrown out when a judge found that Buisson, who had kept the contract because he was the only bidder, had not suffered any damage from the law.

The council on Wednesday was to consider a repeal of that ordinance, but the vote was postponed until Sept. 19.

A separate item on the agenda, to extend Buisson's current contract by one year at a cost of not more than $99,454.50, was delayed until Oct. 24.

Buisson did not immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.

The tangled relationships between Buisson and various parish officials go back many years. He has worked for many of the current officeholders, including Parish President Mike Yenni and at least three of the council members, and is one of Jefferson Parish's political heavyweights.

Wednesday's move to put the reviewing stands contract out for bid came from Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, who said that it makes sense for the parish to encourage competition for the contract and that it could possibly result in a better price for providing the stands.

Buisson's last contract, for two years, expired this year. The request for proposals is for a two-year contract.

Buisson's firm has done one "door-hanger" for Van Vrancken's campaign, she said.

The last time the contract went out for bid in 2016, Buisson was the only responsive bidder. In order to accept his bid, the council had to suspend its ordinance barring political consultants active in Jefferson races from doing business with the parish.

The delay of the vote to repeal that ordinance Wednesday came at Van Vrancken's behest. She said she wants the proposed ordinance to be modified from a straight repeal of the ordinance to one that would allow Buisson to do work for the parish, but under the same transparency measures that other firms are held to, she said.

"Engineers and architects (who contribute to political candidates) are not barred from doing business with the parish," she said. "But they have to disclose and be transparent."

Parish contractors have to list their campaign contributions, and those are included in the public documents distributed with each meeting packet if they have business coming before the council.

Political consultants should be held to the same standard, Van Vrancken said.

Buisson's 2016 lawsuit alleged that the ordinance was retaliation for his work for Louis Congemi, who had unsuccessfully challenged Chris Roberts for an at-large seat on the council in 2015.

