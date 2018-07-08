New restrictions on short-term rentals in Jefferson Parish won't go into effect until next year, but a movement to get them overturned is already brewing.

Some property owners in the parish who want to rent out their houses or rooms in them on websites like Airbnb are planning to meet Wednesday in River Ridge to discuss ways to persuade officials to loosen the rules.

The Parish Council unanimously passed an ordinance in February banning any type of short-term rentals outside of a few heavily trafficked commercial corridors, including Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Causeway Boulevard and Airline Highway.

The ordinance included a one-year grace period, and it does not apply in the parish's six municipalities, such as Kenner and Gretna.

Jonathan Perrow, who owns a three-bedroom, ranch-style house in Bucktown that he would like to rent to vacationers, said he felt the ban was passed before people like himself had time to join the debate.

"We felt like we hadn't been adequately represented," he said. "We decided to get organized."

Perrow's group, called Reverse the Ban, has held three public meetings, with the last one drawing about 35 people.

"We know there are more than 500 people who are doing short-term rentals in Jefferson Parish," he said.

One problem, he noted, is that Airbnb's platform doesn't allow members to connect with one another through the site.

The group so far doesn't have a specific strategy for how to proceed, though Perrow said that some members were reaching out to the council, and an online petition has been started. As of Sunday, it had 138 supporters, including 94 in Louisiana.

The group is also trying to study the economic impact of short-term rentals in Jefferson Parish, Perrow said.

Early indications are that they face an uphill battle.

Five Parish Council members who spoke to The Advocate said they are not inclined to overturn the ban, calling it a quality-of-life issue.

"There's been nothing but resounding support from the neighborhoods approving of what we did," said Dominick Impastato, whose council district centers on Kenner.

If anything, he added, constituents have complained about the long grace period before the ban will be enforced.

At-large Councilman Chris Roberts said he would not be in favor of overturning the ban. "Neighborhoods aren't meant to be quasi-hotels," he said.

Councilman Paul Johnston said he had not heard anything from opponents of the ban.

Perrow said he shares some of the concerns about short-term rentals, especially the possibility that the temporary visitors might be disruptive to neighborhoods.

He said he screens his renters because he's trying to avoid the kind who may throw loud parties.

Also, he said, rental owners "are willing to pay fees and taxes and inspections."

His group is considering potential lobbying or litigation, he said.

"The sharing economy is here to stay, and we would like to take advantage of that," he said.