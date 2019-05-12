The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate are accepting nominations for the 2018 Loving Cup.
The cup, awarded annually since 1901, recognizes local residents who have worked unselfishly for the community without expectation of public acclaim or material reward.
Anyone may be nominated, and anyone may nominate. Nominations should include a brief description of the nominee's civic, social, cultural or religious activities that have contributed to improving life in the New Orleans area.
Posthumous nominations are not accepted.
Past Loving Cup recipients include Cleland Powell, Roger Ogden, Leah Chase and Anne Milling.
Send nominations to the Loving Cup Committee, The New Orleans Advocate, 840 St. Charles. Ave., New Orleans, LA 70130. They can also be emailed to lovingcup@theadvocate.com.
Nominations are due no later than June 2. The winner will be honored by The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate at a ceremony this summer.