New Orleans police officers would no longer be required to arrest drivers caught with suspended licenses and would be discouraged from making arrests for most traffic offenses under a proposal headed to the City Council.
The proposed ordinance, which was prompted by the arrest of former City Councilman Oliver Thomas earlier this year, would leave it up to officers to decide whether someone without a valid driver’s license should be jailed or simply fined.
The changes got unanimous approval Monday from the council’s Criminal Justice Committee, with members arguing that officers should not be tied up making arrests for minor infractions when they have other priorities. That approval paves the way for the measure to go before the full council Thursday.
The ordinance, proposed by Councilwoman Helena Moreno and Councilman Jared Brossett, would make it official city policy that nearly all traffic offenses should be dealt with through citations, rather than arrests.
The exceptions would be serious offenses such as driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run crashes and reckless driving, all of which require the offender to be arrested under state law.
Council members said the change would cut down on needless arrests and give officers time to focus on more serious crimes.
“By doing this we free up people to make real arrests,” Councilman Jay Banks said.
It would also bring the city’s policies in line with those of other agencies, including the Louisiana State Police.
Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said that booking someone at the jail takes an officer off the street for at least an hour and can take considerably longer than that if the arrestee has to be taken to the hospital for any kind of treatment first.
“We always want to be efficient and always want to be effective,” Harrison said, adding later, “This makes sure we’re not making arrests and throwing people into the criminal justice system unnecessarily.”
Moreno and Brossett began considering a change to city ordinances last month after Thomas, who had a suspended license and an unpaid ticket in St. Charles Parish, was briefly jailed after his car was hit by another vehicle.
Thomas and his stepdaughter and son were taken to the hospital after the crash, and officers waited there for six hours to book him at the parish jail.
Jared Brossett calls Oliver Thomas' arrest a waste of NOPD times, resources; Helena Moreno calls for policy changes
Ironically, even under the new policy Thomas would still have been arrested because of the outstanding warrant from St. Charles Parish.
State law allows local police agencies to issue summonses rather than arrest people if they’re found to have warrants from their own jurisdiction, but not if the warrant comes from another parish.
Even with the new policy in place, there will likely still be some circumstances in which a suspended license could result in jail time.
Officers would still be told not to let someone with a suspended license continue to drive, so an arrest might be made if there is no one else on the scene or nearby who could move the offender's vehicle, Harrison said.